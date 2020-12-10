eMemory & PUFsecurity Announce with UMC the World's First PUF-based Secure Embedded Flash Solution

Hsinchu, Taiwan --December 10, 2020 – eMemory and its subsidiary, PUFsecurity, and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, announced today the successful joint development of the world’s first PUF (Physical Unclonable Function)-based secure embedded flash solution. PUFsecurity’s PUFflash integrates eMemory’s NeoPUF into UMC’s 55nm embedded flash technology platforms to deliver a secure embedded flash. PUFflash enhances the security of embedded flash applications with its built-in, PUF-based Root of Trust (PUFrt), while maintaining the access speed of the embedded flash.

Working with PUFsecurity, eMemory now offers complete business service and technical solutions. “PUFsecurity's digital design of PUFflash has simplified the combination of PUF and embedded flash” said Michael Ho, Vice President of Business Development at eMemory. “With the development of PUFflash, we have provided customers an integrated security solution for encrypting and protecting the data in the flash”

eMemory and PUFsecurity’s PUFflash is a welcome resource for our embedded Flash customers wishing to customize their ICs to serve IoT and other markets that require robust security features," said T H Lin, Division Director of IP Development & Design Support at UMC. "We are pleased at the results of this IP collaboration and successful verification on our 55nm ULP eFlash technology platform, as these processes are specifically engineered to address the performance and ultra-low power requirements of IoT applications."

“PUFflash increases the security of MCU and SoC embedded NVM storage, protecting user data and critical firmware assets” said Evans Yang, Executive Vice President at PUFsecurity. “PUFflash can also safeguard a product’s supply chain by preventing counterfeiters from copying chips, thus making product life cycle management easier.”

UMC has already engaged with dozens of customers for its cost effective 55ULP (Ultra Low Power) eFlash platform in multiple segments including MCU, chipcard, consumer and automotive.

About eMemory

eMemory (TPEX:3529) is a supplier of semiconductor IP specializing in embedded hard cores. As a world-leading provider of IP, eMemory has delivered best-in-class designs to over 1,800 foundries, IDMs and fabless companies globally since its establishment in 2000.

As a global leader in the eNVM (embedded non-volatile memory) market, eMemory provides patented solutions with the industry’s widest adoption across an extensive range of process technologies. We have also become an industry leader providing security IP cores based on silicon biometrics.

eMemory’s eNVM IP offerings include one-time programmable memories (NeoBit/NeoFuse) and multi-time programmable memories (NeoMTP/NeoEE). NeoPUF is the company’s embedded root of trust technology for security applications.

www.ememory.com.tw.

About PUFsecurity

PUFsecurity is a subsidiary of eMemory dedicated to innovating PUF-based security solutions. By leveraging our technical knowledge and industrial expertise, including core IPs such as NeoPUF and OTP from eMemory, PUFsecurity is bringing PUF-based security to the market. The latest solution is the hardware root-of-trust module PUFrt (UID+tRNG+Secure OTP) and PUFiot (PUF-based crypto co-processor). With our industrial expertise, PUFsecurity offers hardware security IP solutions with better performance and cost-efficiency.

https://www.pufsecurity.com/

About UMC

UMC is a leading global semiconductor foundry. The company provides high quality IC production with a focus on both logic and specialty technologies to serve every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive technology and manufacturing solutions include logic/RF, display driver IC, embedded flash, RFSOI/BCD, and IATF-16949 automotive manufacturing certification for all wafer fabs.

UMC operates 12 fabs that are located throughout Asia with a maximum capacity of more than 750,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month. The company employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore.

https://www.umc.com/





