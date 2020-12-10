Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Introduces Support for Wind River VxWorks RTOS for NOEL-V Processor
ARLINGTON, Va. - December 10, 2020 -- Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a leading provider of mission critical electronic solutions, announced at the RISC-V Summit the availability of Wind River’s real-time operating system VxWorks for the NOEL-V processor IP core from its design center, Cobham Gaisler.
For more than 15 years, the partnership has provided customers with VxWorks for the fault tolerant LEON3FT and LEON4FT processor families and other space-grade microprocessors. Wind River recently introduced RISC-V support in Simics and VxWorks, for which the NOEL-V BSP has been developed. Now, Wind River and CAES can strengthen the partnership to include RISC-V and NOEL-V.
“RISC-V brings the dynamism of open architecture development to hardware. By working together with Cobham Gaisler to deliver VxWorks support, we are further contributing to the growth of the collaborative RISC-V ecosystem and community,” said Devon Yablonski, Senior Director, Aerospace and Defense Solutions, Wind River.
Today, LEON2FT, LEON3FT, LEON4FT and the new LEON5 processors are supported by VxWorks. The software ecosystem around VxWorks and LEON also include other components such as Wind River Simics, with technology allowing fast simulations of GR740/LEON4 applications, and the Cobham Gaisler GRMON hardware debugger for SPARC/RISC-V with VxWorks OS awareness.
“Supporting the market leading VxWorks RTOS is an important step for the software ecosystem around NOEL-V, and we continue to enable space applications to leverage Wind River’s wide software ecosystem,” said Sandi Habinc, General Manager of the Cobham Gaisler Design Center. “The availability of VxWorks support in turn enables NOEL-V to be applied in other domains, such as automotive.”
Wind River and CAES are Strategic Members of RISC-V International which directs the future development and adoption of the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) to enable a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. The VxWorks NOEL-V BSP is available in single-core and SMP configurations for the FPGA platforms for which free NOEL-V bitstreams are available at www.cobhamaes.com/gaisler.
Recognized as #1 in edge compute OS platforms, and with technology proven by more than 360 customers over 600 safety programs in more than 100 civilian and military aircraft, Wind River has over three decades of experience helping to build safe, secure, and reliable computing systems for demanding commercial aircraft, space exploration, and military operations. More information about Wind River aerospace and defense solutions is available at www.windriver.com/markets/aerospace-defense/.
About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions is the largest provider of analog and radiation hardened technology for the United States aerospace and defense industry. With a broad portfolio of off-the-shelf and customized RF, microwave and high reliability microelectronic products and subsystems, CAES offers a complete range of solutions for the entire signal chain from aperture to digital conversion. www.cobhamaes.com
