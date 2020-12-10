Achronix Announces Appointment of Mark Voll as New Chief Financial Officer

Santa Clara, Calif., December 9, 2020 – Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in FPGA-based data accelerator devices and high-performance eFPGA IP, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran, Mark Voll, to the position of chief financial officer effective November 30, 2020. Voll brings over 30 years of experience in CFO positions at multiple publicly traded technology companies. Among other accomplishments, Voll led the Aquantia initial public offering in 2017 and then later managed the sale of Aquantia to Marvell Semiconductor in 2019.

In 2013, Voll led Montage Technology’s initial public offering and then later managed the sale of the company in 2015. Prior to Montage Technology, Voll led the initial public offering of Techwell, Inc. in 2006 and later managed the sale of Techwell to Intersil in 2010.

“We are extremely pleased to have Mark join our team,” said Robert Blake, Achronix CEO. “We are excited about our strong and unique position in the high-end FPGA market, driven by our innovative Speedster®7t products and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP. Mark’s extensive experience will help us scale our organization and navigate through this period of growth.”

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-performance FPGA solutions. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance and high-density standalone FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) solutions in high-volume production. Achronix FPGA and eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use PCIe accelerator cards targeting AI, ML, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are supported by best-in-class EDA software tools.





