TSMC November 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Dec. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for November 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for November 2020 were approximately NT$124.87 billion, an increase of 4.7 percent from October 2020 and an increase of 15.7 percent from November 2019. Revenues for January through November 2020 totaled NT$1,221.89 billion, an increase of 26.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

TSMC November Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues November 2020 124,865 October 2020 119,303 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 4.7 November 2019 107,884 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 15.7 January to November 2020 1,221,890 January to November 2019 966,672 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 26.4





