TSMC November 2020 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Dec. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for November 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for November 2020 were approximately NT$124.87 billion, an increase of 4.7 percent from October 2020 and an increase of 15.7 percent from November 2019. Revenues for January through November 2020 totaled NT$1,221.89 billion, an increase of 26.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
TSMC November Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|November 2020
|124,865
|October 2020
|119,303
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|4.7
|November 2019
|107,884
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|15.7
|January to November 2020
|1,221,890
|January to November 2019
|966,672
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|26.4
|
