CAST JPEG IP Cores Deliver Outstanding Results in the New High Resolution LXT Cameras by Baumer

Woodcliff Lake, NJ — December 11, 2020 — Silicon intellectual property provider CAST, Inc. has received accolades by Baumer, Ltd., one of the worldwide leading manufacturers of components for automated image processing, for its JPEG image compression IP cores that have been integrated in their new LXT camera series. CAST JPEG IP cores enable significant reductions in bandwidth, CPU load, and required storage capacity, simplifying the camera system design, and lowering integration cost.

Well-reputed for its high-quality standards and innovative technologies, Baumer has stated in an official Press Release: “Thanks to the configurable JPEG compression rate, the image quality can be individually adjusted to the application. Data reduction in the range of 1:10 to 1:20 is possible. The image compression takes place directly in the FPGA of the camera, which relieves the PC-based image processing system of computing-intensive image compression algorithms. This allows several cameras to be used simultaneously from one PC via a switch. Compared to the transfer and storage of full images, applications can benefit from reduced storage capacity requirements plus the associated hardware savings.”

As with numerous other customers’ implementations, CAST JPEG Encoder and Decoder IP cores have yet again delivered excellent results, occupying minimal silicon area, achieving energy and cost efficiencies, while maintaining their ultra-fast, scalable processing power. Thanks to their independent operation and adaptable memory interfaces, CAST JPEG cores yielded further energy savings, as well as seamless integration and trouble-free implementation.

CAST’s vice president of sales Meredith Lucky commented: “We have been delighted to receive this endorsement by a highly respected industry leader and we thank Baumer for its trust in our proven and verified IP solutions. CAST worked closely with the Baumer technical team to verify the solution to ensure that the IP would meet the rigorous product requirements.”

For rapid hardware implementation, CAST JPEG IP cores are also available integrated in subsystems with other CAST IP cores to streamline the entire communications channel and optimize development time.

For more information about CAST JPEG IP cores visit: www.cast-inc.com/compression/jpeg-jpeg-ls-image-compression . For more information about the Baumer LTX cameras visit: www.baumer.com/cameras/LXT

Photo: The high-speed Baumer LXT cameras with CAST’s integrated JPEG image compression save bandwidth, CPU load, and storage capacity for a simpler and more cost-effective system design.

CAST Inc. is an international developer, integrator, and aggregator of a broad range of silicon IP cores, including compression engines, microcontrollers, and processors, SoC security modules, interfaces controllers, and various peripherals. Privately owned and operating since 1993, CAST addresses today’s requirement for reliable, efficient, easy-to-use-and-integrate IP cores. The decades-long dedication to perfect IP reuse under the highest quality standards and the passion to deliver an outstanding IP experience enhanced by unparalleled support, have established CAST as a proud supplier to the most innovative companies worldwide in the consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, telecommunications and medical industries. Learn more at www.cast-inc.com





