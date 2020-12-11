Daiteq Selected as the First ESA NOEL-V User

Gothenburg, Sweden -- December 11, 2020 -- Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a leading provider of mission critical electronic solutions, proudly announced from the RISC-V Summit that its new NOEL-V processor model developed out of its design center, Cobham Gaisler, is in use by daiteq’s European Space Agency (ESA) research activity, “Evaluation and Instruction Set Extension of a RISC-V Soft Core for Space.”

The NOEL-V processor IP core is available under a dual licensing scheme, both as a commercial license and in a free open source version, as part of Cobham Gaisler’s GRLIB IP core library. To enable research and commercialization of third-party extensions, Cobham Gaisler also provides a free license for select ESA technology research activities. daiteq is the first company to access the commercial variant of NOEL-V under this scheme.

“We appreciate Cobham Gaisler’s approach that enables us to evaluate arithmetic extensions with the NOEL-V processor,” said Martin Daněk, Managing Director of daiteq. ”We expect that this will increase the potential of our work for future ESA missions and other areas that may benefit from using custom-precision arithmetic in NOEL-V.”

daiteq’s work is based on instruction set extensions that it has created for efficient Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) processing in the LEON2-FT processor. This development is supported by ESA within its General Support Technology Programme (GSTP). The work also includes implementation trials and evaluation of the NOEL-V processor IP core targeting NanoXplore BRAVE 65nm FPGAs, based on an existing technology mapping for NanoXplore FPGAs that daiteq has created for LEON2-FT.

“Granting access to commercial licenses and IP for research activities is one of the steps we are taking to enable adoption of RISC-V technology in general and the NOEL-V architecture specifically,” said Sandi Habinc, General Manager, Cobham Gaisler. “daiteq’s previous work on extending LEON processors has been interesting and of high quality, and we look forward to seeing the results of the current ESA activity.”

Cobham Gaisler is a Strategic Member of RISC-V International, which directs the future development and adoption of the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), an open, free instruction set architecture that enables a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. For more information about Cobham Gaisler’s mission critical computing solutions, please visit www.cobhamaes.com/Gaisler.

About daiteq

daiteq s.r.o. was established in 2013 with the aim to develop and offer solutions based on advanced data processing methods for embedded applications, implemented either in FPGAs or embedded processors. daiteq can offer expertise in digital and processor design, ranging from EDA algorithms through architecture of hardware accelerators to system-level design of embedded systems for advanced control systems, GNSS, audio and video processing.

For more information visit www.daiteq.com

About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions is the largest provider of analog and radiation hardened technology for the United States aerospace and defense industry. With a broad portfolio of off-the-shelf and customized RF, microwave and high reliability microelectronic products and subsystems, CAES offers a complete range of solutions for the entire signal chain from aperture to digital conversion. www.cobhamaes.com





