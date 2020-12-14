Nextera Video and Adeas Announce SDI Core, SMPTE ST 2022-8, and NMOS IS-09 as the Latest Additions to their Industry-Leading SMPTE ST 2110 Video over IP FPGA Core Set

December 14, 2020 – El Dorado Hills, CA – Nextera Video and Adeas are proud to announce that their industry-leading SMPTE ST 2110 Video over IP FPGA cores now support NMOS IS-09 System Parameters, as well as SMPTE ST 2022-8, SDI Core, and Frame Synchronizer companion cores.

Nextera/Adeas’ IP core set is the only turn-key SMPTE ST 2110 solution on the market that offers all of the components required for professional media transport over IP. In addition to providing a fast time to market and a small FPGA footprint, the Nextera/Adeas solution is fully modular, which allows customers to choose any combination of cores providing a solution specifically tailored to their needs.

IS-09 was developed by the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) as part of its Networked Media Open Specifications (NMOS) initiative. This work supports the development and interoperability of new IP-based professional media solutions. The NMOS specifications are recommended by the European Broadcasters Union (EBU) as part of their “Minimum User Requirements to Build and Manage an IP-based Media Facility.”

As the latest development in the NMOS ecosystem, IS-09 introduces System Parameters, a key feature enabling NMOS nodes to obtain global configuration parameters that are common across the system. IS-09 defines the System API ‘global configuration resource’ and the expected behavior for connected Nodes, which allows the Node to start and re-start in a way that is well defined and consistent with the environment it’s running in.

The SMPTE ST 2022-8 companion core works with the Nextera/Adeas ST 2110 Core and ST 2059 Core to enable development of 2110 to/from 2022-8 Gateway devices by providing PTP Synchronized 2022-6. The SMPTE ST 2022-8 companion core offers the fast time to market that is crucial for equipment manufacturers developing SMPTE ST 2110 Gateway devices during the current evolution to IP based facilities.

Nextera and Adeas are also offering an SDI-Bridge companion core, providing all of the missing functions required for production-ready SDI based on the Xilinx UHD SDI Logicore. The SDI Core features Audio/ANC Embedding & De-Embedding, Synchronization, Remapping, and more. The Nextera/Adeas SDI-Bridge is compatible with HD/3G/6G/12G SDI and generates SDI data streams according to SMPTE standards with proper synchronization specified by SMPTE ST 2059.

Nextera/Adeas’ SMPTE ST 2110 IP core set has been validated at multiple industry interop events and passed all rounds of rigorous testing to ensure it is truly interoperable and functions to specification. The Nextera/Adeas solution is “JT-NM Tested” and received all possible JT-NM Tested badges.

About Adeas:

Adeas is an independent design house developing customer-specific electronic products and (embedded) systems serving our worldwide customer base. We develop and integrate IP, modules, boards and systems to specification for customers in the broadcast and pro AV industry and specialize in FPGA and SoC-based solutions.

About Nextera Video:

Nextera Video is a video processing firm whose missionis to solve the problems required to enable video over IP and hardware virtualization as part of the future software defined data center for broadcast. Nextera has teamed with Adeas to deliver comprehensive solutions for Video over IP enabling A/V equipment manufacturers to seamlessly transition to IP.

