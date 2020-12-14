Telechips selects the latest Arm IP for its next-generation automotive SoC

Cambridge, UK – December 14, 2020 – Arm today announced that Telechips, a leading global fabless semiconductor company specializing in automotive applications, has selected a leading-edge suite of Arm® IP for its next-generation automotive system-on-chip (SoC), the Dolphin5, which is designed for applications such as Advanced Driver-assistance Systems (ADAS) and Digital Cockpit including IVI Systems. To meet Telechips’ crucial high-performance, safety, power and scalability requirements, the Dolphin5 design will include the Arm Mali™-G78AE graphics processor with functional safety capabilities along with the Arm Cortex®-A76 processor and Arm Ethos™-N78 Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

Additionally, Telechips have signed up for Arm Flexible Access, which includes several Arm IP safety packages that can be designed into any Telechips SoC without any up-front licensing commitment. For design services, Telechips is collaborating with Arm Approved Design Partner GAONCHIPS to leverage their experience in utilizing the Samsung Foundry process and infrastructure for Arm-based SoCs.



“Our collaboration with Arm gives us access to IP, such as the Mali-G78AE, that is uniquely designed for automotive applications and the complex processing power, efficiency and safety capabilities required for modern vehicles,” said Leanne Lee, VP of Future Strategy Group at Telechips. “By selecting a comprehensive heterogeneous Arm compute solution, we are well-positioned to successfully develop our next-generation platform to meet the needs of global automotive manufacturers.”



“Next-generation IVI and ADAS applications demand a combination of safety, scalability and power-efficient compute,” said Chet Babla, vice president, Automotive and IoT Line of Business at Arm. “Telechips has selected a leading-edge suite of Arm IP to help meet the critical requirements of these applications, further strengthening our partnership to innovate and enable the advanced automotive solutions of the future.”



The Telechips Dolphin5 automotive SoC

Through its collaboration with Arm, Telechips is addressing the unique technology demands from automotive suppliers and vehicle manufacturers with its Dolphin5 SoC that will include:

Arm Mali-G78AE: The first Arm GPU designed to deliver a rich user in-vehicle experience combined with the safety functionality required for autonomous applications through Flexible Partitioning, a feature that enables four fully independent partitions for workload separation in safety use cases.

Arm Cortex-A76: Enables a smartphone-like experience and responsiveness for the multiple applications running in parallel, on different screens in the digital cockpit.

Arm Ethos-N78: By integrating the purpose-built Ethos-N78 NPU with the Cortex-A76 CPU and Mali-G78AE GPU, Telechips will strengthen the overall ML performance and efficiency of the Dolphin5 SoC. The Ethos-N78 will enhance the digital cockpit experience with performance scaling from 1 to 10 TOPs.

