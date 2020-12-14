Mass production of CoreHW RF Switch has started
December 14, 2020 -- CoreHW RF Switch has passed qualification according to JEDEC JESD22-A108 standard. The mass production of the RF Switch has started and CoreHW is already receiving POs for 2021.
CoreHW RF Switch enables very high direction-finding accuracy needed especially for Bluetooth® 5.1 Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Angle of Departure (AoD) indoor positioning feature. Using several beacons, the switch enables direction-finding also in 3D. Outdoors, CoreHW RF Switch complements existing location-finding technologies. Its key benefits include a small footprint with a clever design, making several previously needed components redundant. A high number of phase-matched antenna ports combined with a simple GPIO interface make it suitable for the cost-sensitive Bluetooth market.
Engineering samples of CoreHW RF Switch have been available since summer. CoreHW offers also a complete indoor-positioning demo-kit to facilitate the design and testing of end-user applications. With the demo-kit, customers can evaluate the antenna switch in their own application area and environment.
Initial product launch selection includes:
- SP16TS 16-port single-ended RF switch with 50 Ω antenna termination
- SP8TD 8-port differential RF switch with 50 Ω antenna termination
- Customization possible for other antenna types, and terminations, and AoA and AoD options
- Switch is suitable for the frequency range of 2.4 GHz ISM Band
To place your order now for 2021, and for quotations and orders of a demo-kit, please contact CoreHW
CoreHW Indoor-Positioning Demo-Kit
