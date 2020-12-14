Mass production of CoreHW RF Switch has started

December 14, 2020 -- CoreHW RF Switch has passed qualification according to JEDEC JESD22-A108 standard. The mass production of the RF Switch has started and CoreHW is already receiving POs for 2021.

CoreHW RF Switch enables very high direction-finding accuracy needed especially for Bluetooth® 5.1 Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Angle of Departure (AoD) indoor positioning feature. Using several beacons, the switch enables direction-finding also in 3D. Outdoors, CoreHW RF Switch complements existing location-finding technologies. Its key benefits include a small footprint with a clever design, making several previously needed components redundant. A high number of phase-matched antenna ports combined with a simple GPIO interface make it suitable for the cost-sensitive Bluetooth market.

Engineering samples of CoreHW RF Switch have been available since summer. CoreHW offers also a complete indoor-positioning demo-kit to facilitate the design and testing of end-user applications. With the demo-kit, customers can evaluate the antenna switch in their own application area and environment.

Initial product launch selection includes:

SP16TS 16-port single-ended RF switch with 50 Ω antenna termination

SP8TD 8-port differential RF switch with 50 Ω antenna termination

Customization possible for other antenna types, and terminations, and AoA and AoD options

Switch is suitable for the frequency range of 2.4 GHz ISM Band

To place your order now for 2021, and for quotations and orders of a demo-kit, please contact CoreHW

CoreHW Indoor-Positioning Demo-Kit





