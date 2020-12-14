Omni Design Augments Partnership to Accelerate Product Development

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- December 14, 2020 -- Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced a collaboration with imec, a world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, to enable customers to bring their innovative semiconductor products to market faster using Omni Design IP.

“Customers are focused on the challenges and opportunities in the 5G, automotive, AI and IoT markets and developing new products to win in these segments,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, president and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “By collaborating with imec, we aim to provide customers with access to high performance, low power mixed-signal IP that integrates seamlessly into their SoC to accelerate their time to market.”

“imec offers turnkey services for ASIC development to reduce design barriers and improve first-time silicon success,” said Steve Beckers, vice president and general manager imec.IC-link. “The addition of Omni Design, with its advanced mixed-signal IP solutions, to imec’s design and IP partner program will enable customers who are developing differentiated, high value products in fast growing markets.”

Omni Design provides high performance, ultra-low power Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) and Analog Front End (AFE) IP as well as compact and low power process, voltage and temperature (PVT) monitors in advanced process technologies. imec, through its imec.IC-link division, offers world-class supply chain solutions to customers enabling them to design and fabricate an ASIC. imec.IC-link has experience in providing flexible turnkey services for hundreds of tapeouts every year and has demonstrated a successful track record in markets such as automotive, industrial, IoT and AI.

For more information about Omni Design’s IP portfolio please visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with additional design centers in Massachusetts and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.





