Omni Design Augments Partnership to Accelerate Product Development
SAN JOSE, Calif.-- December 14, 2020 -- Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced a collaboration with imec, a world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, to enable customers to bring their innovative semiconductor products to market faster using Omni Design IP.
“Customers are focused on the challenges and opportunities in the 5G, automotive, AI and IoT markets and developing new products to win in these segments,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, president and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “By collaborating with imec, we aim to provide customers with access to high performance, low power mixed-signal IP that integrates seamlessly into their SoC to accelerate their time to market.”
“imec offers turnkey services for ASIC development to reduce design barriers and improve first-time silicon success,” said Steve Beckers, vice president and general manager imec.IC-link. “The addition of Omni Design, with its advanced mixed-signal IP solutions, to imec’s design and IP partner program will enable customers who are developing differentiated, high value products in fast growing markets.”
Omni Design provides high performance, ultra-low power Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) and Analog Front End (AFE) IP as well as compact and low power process, voltage and temperature (PVT) monitors in advanced process technologies. imec, through its imec.IC-link division, offers world-class supply chain solutions to customers enabling them to design and fabricate an ASIC. imec.IC-link has experience in providing flexible turnkey services for hundreds of tapeouts every year and has demonstrated a successful track record in markets such as automotive, industrial, IoT and AI.
For more information about Omni Design’s IP portfolio please visit www.omnidesigntech.com.
About Omni Design Technologies
Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with additional design centers in Massachusetts and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Imperas Simulator Supports Andes Custom Extension to Accelerate Software Development in Domain Specific Applications
- Toshiba Information Systems Adopts Blue Pearl Software Visual Verification Suite by to Improve Quality and Accelerate FPGA and ASIC Development
- Chelsio Adopts Synopsys DesignWare 56G Ethernet PHY IP to Accelerate Development of High-Performance Computing SoC
- JLQ Technology Selects Synopsys DesignWare IP to Accelerate Development of Next-Generation SoCs
- Aspinity and Infineon partner to accelerate development of intelligent sensing products with longer lasting batteries
Breaking News
- Eta Compute Closes $12.5 Million Series C Funding Led By Synaptics
- Xenergic's SRAM For Next Generation Of Ultra-Low Power Products
- Omni Design Augments Partnership to Accelerate Product Development
- Mass production of CoreHW RF Switch has started
- Telechips selects the latest Arm IP for its next-generation automotive SoC
Most Popular
- Foundry Capex to Account for 34% of Total Semi Capex in 2020
- CORE-v CVE4 RTL Freeze Milestone Achieved
- eMemory & PUFsecurity Announce with UMC the World's First PUF-based Secure Embedded Flash Solution
- SmartDV Announces New Line of Design IP Controllers for High-Speed Communications
- Telechips selects the latest Arm IP for its next-generation automotive SoC
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page