Nimbix Announces First Multi-cloud HPC Platform With Support For Arm

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2020 -- Nimbix, the leading high-performance computing (HPC) cloud platform provider, today announced support for the Arm® architecture in its JARVICE™ XE Enterprise HPC platform. With its latest software release, JARVICE XE becomes the first container-native HPC hybrid cloud platform to support all major CPU architectures, including the latest groundbreaking performance offered by Arm-based CPUs. In addition, Nimbix is expanding its HyperHub™ Application Marketplace to enable developers and independent software vendors (ISVs) to easily deploy or port their applications and algorithms to Arm-powered compute clusters and clouds.

Enterprises deploying JARVICE XE software now have a single HPC control plane that can span multiple data centers, multiple clouds, and multiple hardware architectures, easily mixing and matching traditional x86 workloads with new and fast-emerging high performance Arm workloads. JARVICE XE brings the same seamless point-and-click experience and unified API to the Arm ecosystem.

"Nimbix, in pioneering containerized cloud HPC, has consistently sought to unlock the capabilities of next-generation silicon technology, making it easy to consume by enterprises and software vendors working to solve the world's most complex problems," said Steve Hebert, CEO of Nimbix. "By supporting the Arm architecture natively in our platform, we can enable new processing capabilities for our customers immediately."

Using JARVICE XE, customers and ISVs can develop, build, containerize and distribute their Arm-based applications for immediate deployment and fully automate clusters on any compatible infrastructure or cloud or a hybrid of both.

"Arm Neoverse technology uniquely addresses the rapidly evolving demands of HPC through a combination of performance, power efficiency, and scalability," said Brent Gorda, senior director of HPC, Arm. "We are pleased to have leading hybrid cloud platforms, such as Nimbix JARVICE XE, offering native support for Arm to enable new levels of performance and compute capabilities."

JARVICE XE is available immediately for on-premises and hybrid cloud deployments and is licensed annually with full support and updates. Cloud bursting and multi-site support are featured capabilities.

About Nimbix

Nimbix is the leading provider of purpose-built cloud supercomputing for HPC, Machine Learning, and AI applications. Its JARVICE™ XE multi-cloud HPC platform brings the power of JARVICE™ and the Nimbix Cloud to any on-premises cluster or multi-cloud environment, dramatically simplifying computing for HPC and AI applications within Energy, Life Sciences, Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, and other industries. For more information, visit: Nimbix.net.





