Mentor Finally Becomes Siemens EDA From January 2021

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (December 15, 2020)

In the world of mergers and acquisitions, one of the biggest challenges is how to present the combined company (or companies) to the outside world. When Siemens acquired Mentor Graphics for $4.5 billion back in 2016, I am sure I am not the only member of the media who found the “Mentor, a Siemens business” rather clunky to use when writing articles.

Well now, Siemens has announced, through a blog from Joe Sawicki, its executive vice president for IC-EDA, that the Mentor division will finally become Siemens EDA. The organization will continue to operate as part of Siemens Digital Industries Software.

