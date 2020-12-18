What To Expect From the IC Industry in 2021

The McClean Report 2021 provides a careful analysis and forecast of the IC market in anticipation of robust recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

December 18, 2020 -- The year 2020 was a most unusual and challenging year for businesses and consumers. With the promise of a new year looming, it is worthwhile to step back, take a fresh look at the IC industry, and assess where it stands today and what can be expected in 2021 (Figure 1). With 24 years of semiconductor industry market research experience, let IC Insights’ provide you with a solid analysis and forecast of the IC industry with its highly acclaimed McClean Report—A Complete Analysis and Forecast of the Integrated Circuit Industry.

The McClean Report is the IC industry’s premiere market research service. It examines global business conditions, the economic and political climates affecting growth, China’s role as a semiconductor power, capacity utilization rates, average selling prices, capital spending budgets, and process technology trends. The McClean Report 2021 will be released in January and includes the following:

Detailed IC market forecasts through 2025

Monthly updates from March through November and a 180+ page Mid-Year Update

IC end-use application database

Free access to subscriber-only pre-recorded webcasts through November

Call-in privileges on information presented

IC Insights will present three webcasts for McClean Report subscribers, including its one-hour January webcast that will review highlights of the new 2021 McClean Report. These webcasts will examine the latest market data and trends. Coupled with our monthly updates, these webcasts will ensure that you will always stay on top of the latest trends in the IC industry.

As you consider your market research needs for 2021, consider subscribing to The McClean Report and let IC Insights keep you fully informed about the strength and direction of the post Covid-19 pandemic global economy and IC market.

Report Details: The 2021 McClean Report

The 2021 edition of The McClean Report—A Complete Analysis and Forecast of the Integrated Circuit Industry, will be released in January 2021. A subscription to The McClean Report includes free monthly updates from March through November (including a 180+ page Mid-Year Update), and free access to subscriber-only pre-recorded webcasts through November. An individual user license to the 2021 edition of The McClean Report is priced at $5,390 and includes an Internet access password. A multi-user worldwide corporate license is available for $8,590.





