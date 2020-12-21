MosChip Technologies Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Santa Clara, CA, - December 21, 2020 – MosChip Technologies Limited, a semiconductor and system design services company, announced today that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This internationally-recognized certification includes MosChip’s SoC design, development, assembly, and supply and services of semiconductor systems and IoT products. This certification underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. MosChip has over a twenty year track record in designing semiconductor IP, products and SoCs for IoT, networking, storage, and consumer applications. This certification validates that MosChip has met the stringent requirements and high international standards for quality, documentation, and procedures required to serve customers.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification was earned following an external audit performed by BSI, an internationally accredited auditing, verification, testing, and certification body. ISO 9001:2015 includes enhanced requirements for leadership, customer focus, and risk and opportunity management. In order to meet the ISO 9001:2015 standard, a company must demonstrate adherence to a Quality Management System (QMS), that outlines good business practices and ensures consistency in providing products and services that meet customer and applicable industry requirements.

“ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates our commitment to maintaining our position as a world-class semiconductor and system design services provider. The more advanced procedures associated with this certification will allow us to operate more efficiently, reach new markets, and better identify and address risks,” said Venkata Simhadri, MD/ CEO of MosChip.

“We have time tested methodologies, processes and flows that have been employed on our analog/mixed signal IP portfolio and ASICs for our customers that witnessed first-pass-silicon success. ISO 9001: 2015 certification will help improve our quality processes continually for providing high quality and on-time delivery of IP and design services to our customers while still meeting their time-to-market needs” said Srinivasa Kakamanu, Sr. Vice President of Semiconductor Design services for MosChip.

“MosChip takes great pride in meeting and exceeding customer requirements and expectations for high quality system engineering, embedded systems and IoT products,” said AJN Rao, Vice President of Product Engineering services for MosChip. “This requires exhaustive planning, implementation and control of both our internal and external quality processes, which continually monitor, measure, analyze and improve our methodology and manufacturing flows.”

The International Organization for Standards (ISO) is the largest standards organization in the world, with a network of standards institutes from 162 countries. The ISO 9001 is a set of procedures covering all key processes within a business, and ensures that these processes are efficient, effective, and monitored consistently, allowing the company to continuously evolve and improve.

About MosChip

MosChip Technologies Limited, is a publicly traded semiconductor and system design services company headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with 600+ engineers located in silicon valley-USA, Hyderabad and Bangalore. MosChip has twenty plus years of track record in designing semiconductor products and SoCs for connectivity, networking and consumer applications. Over the past 2 decades, MosChip has developed and shipped millions of connectivity ICs. For more information, visit moschip.com





