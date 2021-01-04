Greek IP company Adveos bought by Shanghai-based Beken

By Jean-Pierre Joosting, eeNews Europe (December 29, 2020)

Acquisition of Athens-based Adveos to enhance Beken’s wireless communication design capabilities and drive growth momentum.

A fabless, Shanghai-based semiconductor company, Beken Corporation has announced that its has completed the acquisition of Adveos Microelectronic Systems, an RF and mixed-signal IP provider based in Athens, Greece.

The acquisition will strengthen Beken’s wireless communication capabilities and will enhance the company's growth momentum in a time where the rapid developments in wireless protocols provide significant opportunities both the domestic and foreign markets. Furthermore, this transaction clearly demonstrates Beken’s strategy to be gradually become a world-class wireless solutions provider.

