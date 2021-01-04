Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 7 Percent Year-to-Year in November
Month-to-month sales tick up 1.1 percent in November; annual sales for 2020 on track to substantially outpace total from 2019
WASHINGTON—Jan. 4, 2021—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $39.4 billion for the month of November 2020, an increase of 7.0 percent compared to the November 2019 total of $36.9 billion and 1.1 percent more than the October 2020 total of $39.0 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 98 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
“Global sales of semiconductors continued to rise in November, increasing on a year-to-year basis by the highest percentage since March,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Annual sales in 2020 are tracking well ahead of the total from 2019, despite substantial headwinds caused by the pandemic and other macroeconomic factors. Sales into the Americas remained strong in November, increasing year-to-year by a double-digit percentage for the eleventh consecutive month.”
Regionally, sales increased on a year-to-year basis in the Americas (12.5 percent), China (6.5 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (6.5 percent), and Japan (5.1 percent), but decreased slightly in Europe (-0.7 percent). On a month-to-month basis, sales increased in Japan (5.2 percent), Europe (3.6 perent), the Americas (2.1 percent), and China (0.1 percent), but ticked down in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.5 percent).
For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 4.9 Percent Year-to-Year in August
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 4.9 Percent Year-to-Year in July
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 5.1 Percent Year-to-Year in June; Q2 Sales Down Slightly Compared to Q1
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 5.8 Percent Year-to-Year in May; Annual Sales Projected to Increase 3.3 Percent in 2020, 6.2 Percent in 2021
- Global Semiconductor Sales Up 7 Percent Year-to-Year
Breaking News
- CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 90nm BCD process
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - Dec 2020
- Global Smartphone Production Expected to Reach 1.36 Billion Units in 2021 as Huawei Drops Out of Top-Six Ranking, Says TrendForce
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect and Resilience Package Licensed by MegaChips for Automotive Ethernet TSN Switch Chip
- CEVA and DARPA Establish Partnership for Technology Innovation
Most Popular
- Wave Computing and MIPS Technologies Reach Agreement to Exit Bankruptcy
- CEVA and DARPA Establish Partnership for Technology Innovation
- New iPhone Models Become Key to Qualcomm's Top Spot in 3Q20 Revenue Ranking of Global Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies, Says TrendForce
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 7 Percent Year-to-Year in November
- Fabless Company Share of IC Sales to Set New Record in 2020 at 32.9%
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page