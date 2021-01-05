Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect and Resilience Package Licensed by MegaChips for Automotive Ethernet TSN Switch Chip

Japanese fabless semiconductor pioneer leverages Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP for on-chip quality-of-service (QoS) and ISO 26262 compliance

CAMPBELL, Calif. – January 5, 2021 – Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that MegaChips has licensed Arteris®FlexNoC® interconnect IP and the accompanying Resilience Package for use as the on-chip communications backbone for an automotive Ethernet TSN switch chip. MegaChips is a long-time Arteris IP licensee and are expert users of the company’s FlexNoC and Resilience Package interconnect IP products.

“We adopted Arteris interconnect IP to accelerate development of our Automotive Ethernet TSN Switch Chip. Arteris IP FlexNoC effortlessly integrates functional safety mechanisms in our chip while allowing us to quickly analyze performance and quality-of-service using built-in simulation and an easy-to-use human interface,” said Hisashi Kondo, Senior General Manager at MegaChips. “MegaChips has used Arteris NoC technology many times over the years and each time we achieved amazing results such as small die area, low power consumption, easy development flow, and fast integrated performance analysis. Using Arteris NoC technology saves development resources and will speed up our entry into the automotive market. In addition, Arteris support is always quick and polite. They are the reason why we choose Arteris IP.”

“We are excited about MegaChips’ choice of Arteris IP NoC technology for their automotive Ethernet TSN switch chip,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “MegaChips’ standardization on Arteris IP technology for automotive network-on-chip interconnect IP is proof of our state-of-the-art technology’s ability to reduce the amount of development resources required to enter fast-changing markets like automotive semiconductors.”

About MegaChips

MegaChips Corporation (1st section of the TSE (Tokyo Stock Exchange): 6875) was established in 1990 as the first innovative fabless semiconductor company in Japan. MegaChips exploits expertise in analog and digital technology and globally provides LSIs and solutions that are crucial for advancing technology innovation. MegaChips focuses in the growth areas of automotive and industrial equipment, such as 5G communications infrastructure and Factory Automation.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com.





