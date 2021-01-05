EPS Global and Intrinsic-ID Announce Strategic Partnership

Allowing Customers to Access Secure Provisioning of PUF-enabled Devices on a Global Scale

DUBLIN, Ireland and SUNNYVALE, Calif., United States – January 5, 2021 – EPS Global, a worldwide provider of IC Programming and Secure Provisioning Services, and Intrinsic-ID, the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on physical unclonable function or PUF technology, are delighted to announce a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, their customers can access secure provisioning of PUF-enabled devices.

EPS provides secure provisioning services from its global network of secure programming centers, and through their ecosystem partners delivers a complete end-to-end security solution for their customers’ connected devices. To solve security problems in IoT systems, such as authentication, product lifecycle management, reverse engineering and cloning, every device needs an unclonable identity. This consists of a secret key, a public key and a certificate. The biggest challenge is to get these credentials into the device. Intrinsic-ID technology creates the secret key of the unclonable identity from within, derived using the intrinsic randomness in uninitialized SRAM. This secret key is not stored but is dynamically regenerated from the SRAM PUF.

EPS Global’s partnership with Intrinsic-ID enables customers to securely provision devices at any point in the supply chain. Customers will be able to seamlessly access a global network of secure programming centers to service their secure provisioning requirements, from prototypes to high volume.

“We are delighted to make this announcement with Intrinsic-ID, as our mission aligns so closely with theirs - to make it easy to secure any smart device and make the connected world safer”, commented Colin Lynch, CEO of EPS Global. “At EPS we have given thought to the process of how our customers develop and deploy secure designs in the most seamless and cost-effective manner, and this strategic partnership is a natural progression in our evolution into an end-to-end security partner for our customers. Intrinsic-ID's PUF technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip”.

“Our SRAM PUF-based security solutions are a backbone for applications such as secure key generation and storage, device authentication, flexible key provisioning and chip asset management”, said Kamal Khan, IoT Security Global Director at Intrinsic ID. “The strategic partnership with EPS Global enables our customers anywhere in the world, a secure provisioning solution for these applications. EPS’s secure way to provision devices at the chip level in a secure production environment provides full protection to the devices throughout the supply chain, establishing “Root of Trust” at device creation. We see EPS’s wide geographic spread and close proximity to the customers as a big advantage.”

About EPS Global

EPS Global has been working with PCB assemblers globally since 1999. EPS owns and operates 18 programming centers around the world, providing programming-as-a-service to Tier 1 Automotive electronic suppliers, Top 20 OEMs and Top 50 Contract Manufacturers, offering high-quality, reliable, versatile and extremely prompt IC programming and tape & reel services. EPS Global has achieved ISO 9001, 14001, 27001, TS16949 and VDA 6.3 certifications in its state-of-the-art programming centers. For more information visit: www.epsprogramming.com.

About Intrinsic-ID

Intrinsic ID (Sunnyvale, CA, USA) is the world’s leading digital authentication company, providing unclonable identities for all Internet of Things devices in the world. Its security solutions, based on Intrinsic ID’s patented SRAM PUF technology, can be implemented in hardware and software, and are used to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military systems. Intrinsic ID’s award recognition includes the Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award and the EU Innovation Radar Prize. Intrinsic ID security has been proven in millions of devices certified by Common Criteria, EMVCo, Visa and multiple governments. Visit Intrinsic ID online at www.Intrinsic-ID.com.





