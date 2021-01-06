Edgewater Announces New Funding and Organizational Changes

December 2, 2020 – Ottawa, Canada – Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets, secures a loan facility with significant insider participation from the President and CEO, Andrew Skafel, and announces organizational changes.

Effective immediately, Robert Harper has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Also, the Board of Directors is now five (5) members following the departures of Chris McGillivray and Jane Barratt.

“On behalf of the Edgewater Wireless and its Board, I would like to thank Bob, Jane and Chris for their contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours,” said Brian Imrie, Chairman of Edgewater Wireless.

The loan facility arranged by the Company and will provide funds required to complete the audit of the Company’s financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2020, and contribute to working capital for ongoing operations.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. Our products include advanced silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 24+ patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com or www.aera.io.





