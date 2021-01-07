Kevin Steptoe Joins Palma Ceia SemiDesign as EVP Program Management

Technology Veteran’s Chip Design and Delivery Expertise, Combined with EDA and Management Experience, will Contribute to Palma Ceia Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 — Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a provider of next-generation wireless connectivity solutions for the Internet of Things, today announced Kevin Steptoe has joined the company as executive vice president, Program Management. In this newly created role Steptoe has principal responsibility for engineering and operations for its delivery of its Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi HaLow, and NB-IoT chip and module products.

“Kevin’s experience in design and product delivery, coupled with passion for customer excellence, gives him the perspective that will enable him to help us deliver products and customer expectations in the new and fast-expanding wireless connectivity opportunities and markets that we see,” said Palma Ceia SemiDesign CEO Roy E. Jewell. “Kevin brings vast international business and technical knowledge of semiconductor delivery. This background makes Kevin a great asset at this stage of Palma Ceia’s growth.”

Before joining Palma Ceia, Steptoe was with Sondrel, a worldwide ASIC design consultancy and semiconductor solution provider, where his duties included chief technical officer and vice president of Engineering.

“The opportunity to join Palma Ceia is so attractive because of its unique scalable technology – it’s really ahead of the curve. The opportunity to direct this into state-of-the-art products supporting Wi-Fi 6 and HaLow for customers is a great opportunity,” Steptoe said. “The company is poised to greatly expand the range of applications we can deliver for our customers. I’m excited to join the team.”

Prior to his tenure with Sondrel, Steptoe was vice president of product Engineering at Magma Design Automation. He previously held senior positions at Avanti Corporation, where he was director of Engineering; Pulsic, where he was vice president of Marketing; and Cadence Design Systems.

Steptoe is an Honorary Professor at the University of York in the United Kingdom. He holds a BSc. degree in Electronic Engineering from The University of Essex in the UK.

About Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a fabless semiconductor company and leading provider of communication chips and IP for next-generation Wi-Fi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging Wi-Fi and LTE standards particularly for the Internet of Things (IoT), PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical, and automotive applications. Palma Ceia SemiDesign solutions are differentiated by low-power, high-performance, and ease of integration. With operational headquarters in the Cayman Islands, the company has design centers in Cambridge (United Kingdom), Hong Kong, and McKinney, Texas (United States). Additional sales and support locations are in mainland China, Israel, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at pcsemi.com.





