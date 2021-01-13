Arm's powerful compute and graphics platform at the heart of the new Samsung Exynos 2100

By Ian Smythe, vice president of marketing, Client Line of Business



January 13, 2021 -- Last year, Arm launched its latest mobile solution, providing partners with greater performance and efficiency, combined with security and system improvements across the entire system-on-chip (SoC). Leveraging a Total Compute approach meant improved real-world use cases on mobile, offering end-users higher quality experiences, and developers the ability to create enhanced applications for the 5G era.

Today, this technology has become a reality on silicon, with Arm’s next-generation mobile solution at the heart of the newly announced Exynos 2100. The new SoC adopts the powerful Arm Cortex-X1 CPU in a tri-cluster octa-core configuration alongside the Arm Cortex-A78 CPU, as well as the Arm Mali-G78 GPU, and optimized for 5nm to support faster, better, and longer mobile experiences. Arm’s longstanding partnership with Samsung Electronics’ System LSI business demonstrates how technological innovation, and a shared vision for pushing the boundaries of mobile, can make new mobile experiences a reality.



The octa-core CPU configuration

The Cortex-X1 is Arm’s most powerful CPU to date and the first from the Cortex-X Custom (CXC) program. It gives our partners greater flexibility and scalability to increase peak performance relative to our standard CPUs. While the Cortex-X1 is all about maximum performance, the Cortex-A78 is our most efficient CPU ever designed for mobile.



The Exynos 2100’s tri-cluster octa-core CPU configuration combines a Cortex-X1 core, alongside 3x Cortex-A78 and 4x Cortex-A55, to deliver improvements of nearly 30 percent in multi-core performance compared to its predecessor. For the user, this means a faster user interface and greater responsiveness when launching and running applications.



A leap forward in graphics performance

Alongside this powerful octa-core CPU configuration, is the Mali-G78 GPU which represents Arm’s most performant GPU to-date, delivering outstanding graphics and all-day gaming. Combining the performance benefits of the Cortex CPU cores and Mali-G78 with the rapid speeds, low latency, and high bandwidth of 5G will enable advanced gaming experiences on mobile.



Mali-G78 enables the Exynos 2100 to improve graphics performance over its predecessor by more than 40 percent. This means more visually stunning and seamless graphics and more immersive on-screen mobile entertainment experiences, such as high-fidelity premium gaming and XR (virtual reality and augmented reality) experiences.



Bringing new experiences to your mobile

For the end-user, the Exynos 2100 will enable uncompromised performance and exceptional battery life. Users will be able to enjoy better experiences on their smartphones for far longer while they are ‘on-the-go.’



Arm is committed to enabling secure, digital immersion for the 5G era on consumer devices and today’s announcement is evidence of this as we see the Cortex-X1 CPU in silicon, maximizing smartphone performance. And of course, we could not do this without great partners like Samsung and their leading-edge Exynos SoCs designed to accelerate our premium smartphone and 5G experiences.

