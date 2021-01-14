Chips&Media Adds Extraordinary Features in the Next-Generation Video Codec IPs, introducing the WAVE6 Series
SEOUL, Jan 14, 2021 – Chips&Media, a global leading semiconductor HW IP provider that specializes in video codec, image signal processing, and computer vision, today shared its rolled-out product list for the next-generation video codec IPs, the WAVE6 series. Chips&Media is supposedly planning to boost supported architecture and features by changing from frame pipeline to more advanced on-the-fly architecture to deliver ultra-low latency while providing maximum efficiencies through the product lines from the WAVE6 series. Chips&Media's proprietary buffer compression technology, cFrame, is embedded within the WAVE6 series; therefore, it saves up to 50% of the bandwidth access to memory. The WAVE6 series is suitable for applications including ultra-high-definition televisions(UHDTVs), set-top boxes(STBs), and VR·ARs, smartphones, tablets, camcorders, cameras, and others with super-high resolution across various applications.
The new WAVE6 series provides:
- Ultra-low latency
- Saving bandwidth and memory footprint by preserving external memory bandwidth for write and read and low external memory buffer required for storing.
- Area saving with improved HW Engine architecture.
- Simple architecture with reduced firmware complexity and easy to debug and implement customized features.
The new WAVE6 series consists of the following IPs:
The below IPs' availabilities are differ based on the release schedule.
- WAVE627: Encoder IP, supporting HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, AV1; targeting 4Kp60 @500MHz
- WAVE637: Codec IP, supporting HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, AV1; targeting 4Kp60 @500MHz
- WAVE618: Decoder IP, supporting VVC; targeting 4Kp60 @500MHz
- WAVE638: Codec IP, supporting VVC; targeting 4Kp60 @500MHz
- WAVE617: Decoder IP, supporting HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, AV1; targeting 4Kp60 @500MHz
- WAVE677: Codec IP, supporting HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, AV1; targeting dual-CORE 8Kp60@1GHz for HEVC/H.265 and AV1, and single-CORE 4Kp120 @1GHz for AVC/H.264
- WAVE658: Decoder IP, supporting VVC; targeting dual-CORE 8Kp60 @1GHz for VVC
- WAVE678: Codec IP, supporting VVC; targeting dual-CORE 8Kp60 @1GHz for VVC
