Chips&Media Adds Extraordinary Features in the Next-Generation Video Codec IPs, introducing the WAVE6 Series

SEOUL, Jan 14, 2021 – Chips&Media, a global leading semiconductor HW IP provider that specializes in video codec, image signal processing, and computer vision, today shared its rolled-out product list for the next-generation video codec IPs, the WAVE6 series. Chips&Media is supposedly planning to boost supported architecture and features by changing from frame pipeline to more advanced on-the-fly architecture to deliver ultra-low latency while providing maximum efficiencies through the product lines from the WAVE6 series. Chips&Media's proprietary buffer compression technology, cFrame, is embedded within the WAVE6 series; therefore, it saves up to 50% of the bandwidth access to memory. The WAVE6 series is suitable for applications including ultra-high-definition televisions(UHDTVs), set-top boxes(STBs), and VR·ARs, smartphones, tablets, camcorders, cameras, and others with super-high resolution across various applications.

The new WAVE6 series provides:

Ultra-low latency

Saving bandwidth and memory footprint by preserving external memory bandwidth for write and read and low external memory buffer required for storing.

Area saving with improved HW Engine architecture.

Simple architecture with reduced firmware complexity and easy to debug and implement customized features.

The new WAVE6 series consists of the following IPs:

The below IPs' availabilities are differ based on the release schedule.

WAVE627: Encoder IP, supporting HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, AV1; targeting 4Kp60 @500MHz

WAVE637: Codec IP, supporting HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, AV1; targeting 4Kp60 @500MHz

WAVE618: Decoder IP, supporting VVC; targeting 4Kp60 @500MHz

WAVE638: Codec IP, supporting VVC; targeting 4Kp60 @500MHz

WAVE617: Decoder IP, supporting HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, AV1; targeting 4Kp60 @500MHz

WAVE677: Codec IP, supporting HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, AV1; targeting dual-CORE 8Kp60@1GHz for HEVC/H.265 and AV1, and single-CORE 4Kp120 @1GHz for AVC/H.264

WAVE658: Decoder IP, supporting VVC; targeting dual-CORE 8Kp60 @1GHz for VVC

WAVE678: Codec IP, supporting VVC; targeting dual-CORE 8Kp60 @1GHz for VVC






