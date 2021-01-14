Andes Technology and Rafael Microelectronics Announce a Strategic Partnership to Provide High Power Efficiency Wireless IP Solutions for IoT Devices

HSINCHU, TAIWAN – January 14, 2021 – Andes Technology, a global leader in 32/64-bit RISC-V CPU core solutions, and Rafael Microelectronics, a leading provider for RF IP and wireless communication subsystem cores, are announcing a strategic partnership to bring a wireless IoT connectivity solution based on RISC-V cores to the industry.

Wireless subsystem IPs from Rafael Microelectronics are complete solutions that enable protocols of IoT connectivity to run on AndesCore™ ultra-compact N22 processor. Rafael Microelectronics offers Bluetooth® Low Energy version 5.0/5.1/5.2, Zigbee version 3.0 and full frequency band of sub gigahertz subsystems with radio designs targeting on various process nodes. The N22, a highly efficient and low-power 2-stage pipeline RISC-V CPU core, can work tightly with Rafael’s wireless subsystems to provide full control of MAC layer, Network layer and Application layer functions efficiently. The configurable wireless subsystem IPs also supply a wide-range selection of data link control for IoT devices.

“We are proud to deliver Bluetooth® Low Energy, ZigBee, WiSun and various communication IPs to SoC makers who need embedded connectivity solutions”, says Ted Sun, CEO at Rafael Microelectronics and he continues; “Combining Rafael’s RF and communication IP technology with Andes’ N22 RISC-V CPU core, we proudly offer customers our low-power, cost-effective and high-sensitivity radio solutions for their competitive wireless SOCs.”

“Wireless connectivity embedded in SOC becomes more essential for power and cost sensitive applications,” said Dr. Charlie Su, CTO and Executive VP of Andes Technology. “We are excited that the integration of our RISC-V processor core N22 with Rafael Microelectronics’ wireless subsystem IPs brings highly competitive IoT connectivity solutions to SoC vendors.”

These wireless subsystem solutions are perfect for IoT related applications and are available now from Rafael Microelectronics.

About Andes Technology

Fifteen years in business and a founding Premier member of RISC-V International. Andes is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and a main force to take RISC-V mainstream. Andes’ fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, dual-issue and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs is exceeding 2 billion since 2020, For more information, please visit www.andestech.com

About Rafael Microelectronics

Founded in 2006, Rafael Microelectronics is a recognized market-leading RF IC company with focus on TV and satellite tuners products. With its strong competence in RF technology, Rafael initiated RF IP and wireless subsystem IP business for IoT markets in 2017. The RF IP and wireless subsystem IP solutions from Rafael Microelectronics include Bluetooth ® Low Energy, Dual Mode Bluetooth ®, IEEE 802.15.4 radio, ZigBee, WiSun and custom RF IP development. Rafael also supports related communication firmware and test methodologies. Due to complexity of integrating RF communication function into a SOC, Rafael also offers Turn-Key service for Wireless SOC design service based on Andes cores. Rafael is a publicly traded company with headquarter located in Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information please visit: www.rafaelmicro.com





