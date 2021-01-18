PLDA Announces XpressLINK-SOC CXL Controller IP with Support for the AMBA CXS Issue B Protocol

XpressLINK-SOC Simplifies Arm-based SoC Designs, Enables Efficient Support of CXL and CCIX.

SAN JOSE, Calif. 18, 2021 -- PLDA, the industry leader in high-speed interconnect solutions, today announced that PLDA’s industry-leading XpressLINK-SOC™ CXL IP provides full support for the AMBA® CXS Issue B (CXS-B) interface protocol. This support enables SoC designers to reduce latency and more easily implement the CXL and CCIX multichip interconnect standards in their Arm®-based System-on Chip (SoC) solutions.

AMBA CXS is a credit-based streaming protocol that enables high-bandwidth transmission of packets between a user application and the protocol controller. Using a CXS interface, the designer can bypass the controller’s transaction layer, which can significantly reduce latency. The CXS specification defines the interface between an on-chip interconnect, such as the Arm CoreLink™ Coherent Mesh Network, and a PCIe or CXL controller to optimize transport of CCIX and CXL packets.

“The rate at which we consume data today will only increase as we enter the next era of compute, requiring more bandwidth and a seamless data transfer in applications like high-speed storage and networking,” said Dermot O’Driscoll, vice president of product solutions, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “PLDA’s added support of CXS enables silicon providers to quickly adopt high performance CXL and CCIX multichip interconnect technology delivering greater compute performance and efficiency in these applications.”

According to Stephane Hauradou, CTO of PLDA, “Many emerging applications use Arm-based System-on-Chip solutions that require high-speed interconnects like CXL or CCIX. With the support of CXS-B in PLDA’s XpressLINK-SOC, SoC designers will accelerate their time-to-design and improve their system latency and performance.”

PLDA’s XpressLINK-SOC is a parameterizable CXL controller IP designed for ASIC and FPGA implementation. For more information, please visit PLDA’s XpressLINK-SOC IP webpage at https://www.plda.com/products/xpresslink-soc-controller-ip-cxl

About PLDA

PLDA is a developer and licensor of Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) specializing in high-speed interconnect supporting multi-gigabit rates (2.5G, 5G, 8G, 16G, 25G, 32G, 56G, 112G), and protocols such as PCI Express, CCIX, CXL, and Gen-Z. PLDA has established itself as a leader in that space with over 3,200 customers and 6,400 licenses in 62 countries. PLDA is a global technology company with offices in Silicon Valley, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan, and China.





