Attopsemi Released White Paper "I-fuse - Most Reliable and Fully Testable OTP"

Hsinchu, Taiwan – January 20, 2021 -- Attopsemi, innovator of I-fuse™ one-time programmable (OTP) IP provider, today announced the availability of a white paper titled “I-fuse™ --- Most Reliable and Fully Testable OTP”. This paper discusses performance characteristics of I-fuse™, a non-breaking fuse technology.
Attopsemi, a fuse-based OTP IP provider, has I-fuse™ IP across all CMOS processes from 0.7um to 22nm, 7nm, and beyond, including G, LP, ULP, mixed signal, high voltage, BCD processes, and FD-SOI, etc. I-fuse™ is a revolutionary “non-explosive” fuse technology that can be programmed below thermal runaway and above electro-migration (EM) threshold, providing small area, low read voltage/current, low program voltage/current, wide temperature, high reliability, and solving for OTP testability completely.
Patented by Attopsemi™, I-fuse™ is a non-breaking fuse technology that can be reliably programmed by heat assisted electromigration below a break point. Any cell can be tested as programmable if the initial fuse resistance is low enough (e.g. <400 ohms) to generate enough heat for programming. The program voltage range can be tested and calibrated in a way that program yield can be predicted accurately. In I-fuse™ design, a non-destructive programmed state can be created by applying a low voltage programming during read, called Concurrent Low-Voltage Write Read (CLVWR). By combining the normal read and fake-programmed read, complicated SRAM-like test patterns can be generated to fully test a complete I-fuse™ OTP macro with 100% fault coverage. (Click here to download a copy of the white paper)
About Attopsemi Technology
Founded in 2010, Attopsemi Technology is dedicated to developing and licensing fuse-based OTP IP for all CMOS process technologies from 0.7µm to 7nm and beyond in various silicided polysilicon, HKMG, FDSOI and FinFET technologies. Attopsemi provides the best possible OTP solutions for all merits in small size, low voltage/current programming/read, high quality, high reliability, low power, high speed, wide temperature and high data security. Attopsemi's proprietary I-fuse™ OTP technologies have been proven in numerous CMOS technologies and in several silicon foundries. For more information, www.attopsemi.com
