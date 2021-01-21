Silvaco Acquires Physical Verification Solution Provider POLYTEDA CLOUD LLC

Acquisition expands company’s capabilities for rapid physical verification of IC designs prior to mask creation and manufacturing and for cloud enablement of EDA tools

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 – Silvaco, Inc., a leading supplier of EDA software and design IP, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of physical verification solution and cloud enablement provider POLYTEDA CLOUD LLC. The acquisition expands the company’s capabilities for rapid physical verification of IC designs prior to mask creation and manufacturing and for cloud enablement of EDA tools.

“IC designers are looking for design-rule-check/layout-versus-schematic (DRC/LVS) tools that provide quick run-times, compatibility with their current design flow, and can take advantage of server farms to divide-and-conquer the largest verification tasks,” said Thomas Blaesi, vice president and general manager, EDA Division at Silvaco. “The POLYTEDA technology provides all of this and more. We look forward to bringing this versatile physical verification solution to design teams worldwide.”

“POLYTEDA verification technology has been optimized to deliver performance and accuracy over a wide range of applications and processes including analog mixed-signal, digital, MEMS, memory, photonics, power management, radiation hardened, and RF designs,” said Alexander Grudanov, CEO of POLYTEDA CLOUD. “Silvaco’s worldwide presence will now bring this competitive solution to IC designers everywhere.”

“POLYTEDA is a success story for the Ukraine high technology community,” said Evgeni Utkin, Chairman of the board at POLYTEDA. “Their hard work and technical vision will now be enjoyed by a much wider audience through this acquisition by Silvaco. I see great success for this innovative IC physical verification solution and future cloud enablement.”

“With the addition of this industry standard physical verification software, we address the needs of customers looking for a scalable, world-class DRC/LVS solution for analog/mixed-signal and digital designs, “said Babak Taheri, Silvaco CEO. “This acquisition demonstrates our ongoing commitment to address our customer’s critical needs, bring high-value design solutions to the marketplace, and expand into cloud solutions as customers require it.”

About Silvaco, Inc.

