Samsung Foundry Certifies Analog FastSPICE Platform from Siemens for Early Design Starts on 3nm GAA Process Technology
January 21, 2021 -- Siemens today announced that its industry-leading tools for the verification of analog/mixed-signal (AMS) circuits are now qualified for early design starts on Samsung Foundry’s new 3nm Gate All Around (GAA) process technology.
With this certification, customers can now verify their early-stage AMS designs using the Analog FastSPICE™ (AFS) platform on Samsung’s most advanced process technology. Samsung’s 3nm GAA platform is engineered to reduce total silicon size, use less power and improve performance over previous process nodes.
“Samsung and Siemens have an established track record of collaboration to enable our mutual customers to fully leverage the AFS platform, and we are pleased that the AFS platform is now certified for early design starts on the very latest Samsung Foundry process,” said Sangyun Kim, Vice President of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. “The combined expertise of Samsung Foundry and Siemens provides designers the ability to develop and quickly verify innovative ICs for a variety of high-growth markets and applications.”
With this new certification, the AFS platform is now enabled in Samsung Foundry’s device models and design kits. Mutual customers rely on the AFS platform to deliver nanometer-scale SPICE accuracy while verifying analog, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal, memory, and custom digital circuits faster than with traditional SPICE simulators.
“With its newest process, Samsung Foundry continues to deliver highly innovative technology for the manufacture of the most sophisticated of IC designs,” said Ravi Subramanian, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, IC Verification Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We are pleased to collaborate with Samsung Foundry to help enable our mutual customers to design and manufacture advanced ICs. We look forward to continued collaboration with Samsung Foundry on future advanced technology developments catering to innovative applications.”
Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Mentor extends industry-leading EDA software support for Samsung Foundry's 5/4nm process technologies
- UMC certifies Mentor product lines for its new 22nm ultra-low-power process technology
- Mentor's High Density Advanced Packaging solution certified for Samsung Foundry's most advanced packaging process
- Cadence Custom/AMS Flow Certified for the Samsung Foundry 3nm Advanced Process Technology for Early Design Starts
- Mentor extends support of tools and solutions for Samsung Foundry's 8LPP and 7LPP process technologies
Breaking News
- Samsung Foundry Certifies Analog FastSPICE Platform from Siemens for Early Design Starts on 3nm GAA Process Technology
- Silvaco Acquires Physical Verification Solution Provider POLYTEDA CLOUD LLC
- Arasan announces its Total eMMC IP solution for TSMC 22nm process
- MediaTek Launches 6nm Dimensity 1200 Flagship 5G SoC with Unrivaled AI and Multimedia for Powerful 5G Experiences
- Faraday Unveils Complete Imaging and Display High-Speed Interface IP Set on UMC 28nm and 40nm Processes
Most Popular
- Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities with Computational Fluid Dynamics
- Andes Technology and Rafael Microelectronics Announce a Strategic Partnership to Provide High Power Efficiency Wireless IP Solutions for IoT Devices
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 7.3% in 2020
- SEGGER introduces new Open Flashloader for direct programming of any RISC-V system
- Arasan Announces the Immediate Availability of its 2nd Generation MIPI D-PHY v1.1 IP for TSMC 22nm Process Technology
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page