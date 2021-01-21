Samsung Foundry Certifies Analog FastSPICE Platform from Siemens for Early Design Starts on 3nm GAA Process Technology

January 21, 2021 -- Siemens today announced that its industry-leading tools for the verification of analog/mixed-signal (AMS) circuits are now qualified for early design starts on Samsung Foundry’s new 3nm Gate All Around (GAA) process technology.

With this certification, customers can now verify their early-stage AMS designs using the Analog FastSPICE™ (AFS) platform on Samsung’s most advanced process technology. Samsung’s 3nm GAA platform is engineered to reduce total silicon size, use less power and improve performance over previous process nodes.

“Samsung and Siemens have an established track record of collaboration to enable our mutual customers to fully leverage the AFS platform, and we are pleased that the AFS platform is now certified for early design starts on the very latest Samsung Foundry process,” said Sangyun Kim, Vice President of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. “The combined expertise of Samsung Foundry and Siemens provides designers the ability to develop and quickly verify innovative ICs for a variety of high-growth markets and applications.”

With this new certification, the AFS platform is now enabled in Samsung Foundry’s device models and design kits. Mutual customers rely on the AFS platform to deliver nanometer-scale SPICE accuracy while verifying analog, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal, memory, and custom digital circuits faster than with traditional SPICE simulators.

“With its newest process, Samsung Foundry continues to deliver highly innovative technology for the manufacture of the most sophisticated of IC designs,” said Ravi Subramanian, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, IC Verification Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We are pleased to collaborate with Samsung Foundry to help enable our mutual customers to design and manufacture advanced ICs. We look forward to continued collaboration with Samsung Foundry on future advanced technology developments catering to innovative applications.”

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.





