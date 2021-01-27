LTE NB-IOT (NB1) power optimized transceiver for cellular IoT
EvoNexus partners with Arm to Accelerate Launch of New Semiconductor Startups
January 26, 2021 -- San Diego, CA– EvoNexus, California’s leading non-profit technology incubator for startups, today announced a partnership with Arm to assist early-stage silicon startups to reduce the cost of launching new ventures through no-cost access to Arm® Flexible Access for Startups.
The convergence of AI and 5G will result in trillions of connected smart devices worldwide coming online, and innovation from silicon startups will play a crucial role in enabling these devices. EvoNexus portfolio companies utilizing the Flexible Access for Startups program through the EvoNexus and Arm strategic partnership will:
- Have access to industry-proven Arm IP, along with dedicated technical support from Arm engineers, at no cost
- Be able to experiment, design, and tapeout prototypes with the right IP mix that fulfills their design requirements with no fees due to Arm
- Reduce their R&D costs, risks, and time to market by using the most proven portfolio of processing IP and tools
“EvoNexus’ partnership with Arm arrives at a time when silicon startups have a significant opportunity to create new devices addressing a plethora of nascent markets being created through enhanced mobile broadband (5G) including IoT, mobile edge computing, automotive, telemedicine, and AR/VR/XR,” said Rory Moore, CEO, co-founder EvoNexus and founder Peregrine Semiconductor & Silicon Wave. “Since its inception, EvoNexus has excelled at launching semiconductor startups; 20 companies created and 6 acquired. Arm provides important guidance on industry trends and opportunities where startups can play a meaningful role.”
“Silicon startups are fueling innovation across a range of growth areas including IoT, endpoint AI and automotive,” said Dipti Vachani, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive and IoT Line of Business at Arm. “Through a combination of EvoNexus’ entrepreneurial ecosystem and simple access to Arm’s wide-ranging IP portfolio, we are helping accelerate silicon startups’ path to success through a low-cost, low-risk journey to SoC design.”
EvoNexus has created a unique ecosystem that consists of OEMs, Venture Capital, In-house Mentors, EDA tool partners, Foundry PDK, and MPW runs to enable cutting edge innovation at a greatly reduced cost to start-ups. While EvoNexus’s venture capital partner provides our start-ups required capital to scale-up, our corporate partner provides them the path for a successful exit.
About EvoNexus
EvoNexus is California’s leading non-profit technology startup incubator with locations in San Diego, Orange County, Silicon Valley, and a virtual program. EvoNexus has successfully launched around 240 technology startups with a survival rate of over 85%, since the incubator’s formation in 2010. EvoNexus Ventures have secured over $2B in venture funding and outcomes, $6B in pre-exit valuation, and 29 acquisitions. EvoNexus is supported by corporate investors, including some of the largest multinational corporations in the world. For more information, please visit evonexus.org
