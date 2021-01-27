EvoNexus partners with Arm to Accelerate Launch of New Semiconductor Startups

January 26, 2021 -- San Diego, CA– EvoNexus, California’s leading non-profit technology incubator for startups, today announced a partnership with Arm to assist early-stage silicon startups to reduce the cost of launching new ventures through no-cost access to Arm® Flexible Access for Startups.

The convergence of AI and 5G will result in trillions of connected smart devices worldwide coming online, and innovation from silicon startups will play a crucial role in enabling these devices. EvoNexus portfolio companies utilizing the Flexible Access for Startups program through the EvoNexus and Arm strategic partnership will:

Have access to industry-proven Arm IP, along with dedicated technical support from Arm engineers, at no cost

Be able to experiment, design, and tapeout prototypes with the right IP mix that fulfills their design requirements with no fees due to Arm

Reduce their R&D costs, risks, and time to market by using the most proven portfolio of processing IP and tools

“EvoNexus’ partnership with Arm arrives at a time when silicon startups have a significant opportunity to create new devices addressing a plethora of nascent markets being created through enhanced mobile broadband (5G) including IoT, mobile edge computing, automotive, telemedicine, and AR/VR/XR,” said Rory Moore, CEO, co-founder EvoNexus and founder Peregrine Semiconductor & Silicon Wave. “Since its inception, EvoNexus has excelled at launching semiconductor startups; 20 companies created and 6 acquired. Arm provides important guidance on industry trends and opportunities where startups can play a meaningful role.”

“Silicon startups are fueling innovation across a range of growth areas including IoT, endpoint AI and automotive,” said Dipti Vachani, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive and IoT Line of Business at Arm. “Through a combination of EvoNexus’ entrepreneurial ecosystem and simple access to Arm’s wide-ranging IP portfolio, we are helping accelerate silicon startups’ path to success through a low-cost, low-risk journey to SoC design.”

EvoNexus has created a unique ecosystem that consists of OEMs, Venture Capital, In-house Mentors, EDA tool partners, Foundry PDK, and MPW runs to enable cutting edge innovation at a greatly reduced cost to start-ups. While EvoNexus’s venture capital partner provides our start-ups required capital to scale-up, our corporate partner provides them the path for a successful exit.

About EvoNexus

EvoNexus is California’s leading non-profit technology startup incubator with locations in San Diego, Orange County, Silicon Valley, and a virtual program. EvoNexus has successfully launched around 240 technology startups with a survival rate of over 85%, since the incubator’s formation in 2010. EvoNexus Ventures have secured over $2B in venture funding and outcomes, $6B in pre-exit valuation, and 29 acquisitions. EvoNexus is supported by corporate investors, including some of the largest multinational corporations in the world. For more information, please visit evonexus.org





