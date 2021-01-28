Adopt the intoPIX JPEG XS Plugin for Adobe Premiere and ease your live video workflow
Super-fast encoding and decoding, with ultra-low latency video editing in HD, 4K and 8K
Mont-Saint-Guibert, January 28, 2021 – intoPIX, leading provider of innovative image processing solutions, announced today the launch of its JPEG XS Plugin for Adobe Premiere for video editing and live streaming. An innovative solution that significantly speeds up the pre- and post-production pipeline in JPEG XS format.
"Our plugin creates a perfect match between a versatile tool and the low-complexity, low latency codec that will preserve the picture quality" explains Justine Hecq, Product marketing and Business Development Manager. "It grants Adobe Premiere users hassle-free access to 10 times the data space, compared to using uncompressed video."
Proxies are part of the master with the intoPIX JPEG XS Plugin:
The plugin allows quick (re)view of HD, 4K or 8K JPEG XS MXF files by just displaying a sub-resolution, which significantly reduces the bandwidth utilization and computational load during editing or playback. The plugin enables you to switch instantly between lower and full resolutions.
HD, 4K, 8K editing at the speed of light with a normal laptop and network:
The new Plugin is embedding the FastTICO-XS SDK and meets all the requirements to switch to a JPEG XS-based workflow effortlessly: super-fast encoding and decoding, support of all resolutions from HD, 4K to 8K, a wide range of pixel formats (4:2:2, 4:4:4,…), MXF wrapping and audio support. Moreover, it does not require a high loading process: you can achieve all of this using a normal Intel or AMD processor.
With access to the standardized JPEG XS format, video editors can rely on the codec’s proven quality and features: visually lossless compression, robust over multiple encoding/decoding cycles, low latency and low complexity. Hence, now it is easy to replace all those SDI-based workflows and start streaming over standard networks using SMPTE 2110. Introducing the new “uncompressed-like” format guarantees you continued quality and low latency, but you will enjoy faster editing speed using much lower bandwidth.
About JPEG XS for Live Video Production
JPEG XS, one of the latest additions of the JPEG standards family, is the missing link required to ease up a video editing workflow: space-saving compression by instantaneous encoding and decoding, meaning with zero latency. JPEG XS is being deployed in new Live IP video workflows, in local production,remote production and Cloud-based production. Compatible with many manufacturers' systems, it allows an efficient connectivity between equipment and/or between different locations.
About intoPIX
intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compressionsolutions.We deliveruniqueIP-cores and efficient software solutionstomanage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency,save cost andpower andsimplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offeringpeople a higher quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflowsandnew devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K,replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency withthe highest quality.
