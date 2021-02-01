Siemens Digital Industries Software appoints new Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Asia Pacific region

January 25, 2021 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced the appointment of Bas Kuper as Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Asia Pacific, who brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the role. Kuper succeeds Pete Carrier, who will be taking over as Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Go-to-market (GTM) Transformation. In this role, effective immediately, Kuper and his team will leverage Siemens' Xcelerator™ portfolio of software and services to help companies across Asia speed digital transformation.

“Bas has been instrumental in Siemens’s continued global success, and under his leadership in Asia Pacific, Siemens will continue to foster close partnerships with our customers here, helping them pivot to a software-driven approach to manufacturing, and unlocking new efficiencies and opportunities in the global market,” said Bob Jones, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Service, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “The Asia-Pacific region shows strong growth potential for Siemens, even amid a global pandemic, and I congratulate Bas on this new role.”

Kuper has held various leadership positions in his tenure with Siemens Digital Industries Software over more than 13 years and is recognized throughout the industry for his experience and thought leadership. Previously, he served as Country Manager for Belgium and Luxembourg and later as Vice President and Managing Director for Benelux and the Middle East/Africa region. Kuper will be based in Hong Kong with responsibility for Asia Pacific markets.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com





