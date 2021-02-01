Jieli joins TempowOS Chipset Partner Program

Zhuhai Jieli Technology —the global leader of TWS Bluetooth SoC — partners with Tempow to deploy TempowOS-powered True Wireless Earbuds

Paris/Zhuhai, February 1, 2021 -- Tempow, a Paris-based startup developing TempowOS, the first operating system for True Wireless Earbuds, today announced a new partnership with Jieli Technology.



Jieli’s flagship AC897N and AD697N extreme low power Bluetooth TWS solutions, with fully support of TWS features such as ANC and ENC, will be compatible and pre-integrated with TempowOS to accelerate market adoption. The Tempow and Jieli product will offer an extremely affordable, high-performing solution for audio brands, including advanced product features such as multi-source i.e. the ability to connect the earbuds at the same time to laptop and smartphone, fast pairing, and gesture customization.



With Tempow unique patented dual-A2DP architecture on top of Jieli’s SoC, Android OEMs will provide a seamless end-to-end user experience with the most power efficient software architecture.



Audio Brands using TempowOS with Jieli’s SoCs will beneficiate from continuous firmware update, ensuring that their wireless earbuds are always evolving, and beneficiate from the latest features developed by Tempow and Jieli.



"Tempow is committed to firmware quality in the development of the first OS for TWS. Our collaboration ensures the best user experience for our customers enabling them access to reliable, time tested solutions that can be deployed across their products," said Yu Kaikai, Chief Marketing Officer at Jieli.



" Jieli and Tempow share the same industry ambition to lead the market for affordable and good quality True Wireless," said Vincent Nallatamby, Chief Executive Officer of Tempow. “Jieli’s leadership position in TWS market and solid industrial experience make them an invaluable partner to expedite TempowOS deployment."



True Wireless Earbuds is the fastest-growing consumer electronics category since the smartphone, increasing up to 250 million units yearly over the last 3 years. Major brands from Europe, US, and China have already adopted TempowOS.

The first True Wireless Earbuds powered-by-TempowOS using Jieli chipsets will be available in Q1 2021.



About Zhuhai Jieli Technology

Jieli Technology is an IC design company headquarters in Zhuhai, China. Over years of growth, Jieli’s IC products and solution play a major rule in industry such as Bluetooth audio and BLE product, video processing, health related application and toys. With over 1 billion Bluetooth chips shipped worldwide in 2020, Jieli is one of the largest players in Bluetooth industry, chips can be commonly found in TWS earbuds, overhead headphone, soundbox and multi-channel speaker system. Innovation is the driving force of the company; all of the IPs and design used in Jieli’s IC product are 100% developed by its experienced engineers, makes Jieli’s product highly customizable and widely accepted by clients. To learn more about Jieli, visit www.zh-jieli.com or email info@zh-jieli.com

About Tempow

Tempow is a 20-people French startup developing and licensing TempowOS, the most reliable and best-performing Operating System for True Wireless Earbuds, the fastest category growth in consumer electronics. They leverage four years of prior experience working on Bluetooth Audio technology in partnership with Android OEMs (TCL, Transsion, Coolpad and Motorola). The company owns more than 45 patents, most of them covering True Wireless Earbuds technology and applications. Tempow closed a pre-Series A of venture funding led by Balderton Capital, and now enters Series A. Headquartered in Paris with extended operations in China. For more information on Tempow and its solutions please visit www.tempow.com.





