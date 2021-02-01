Design And Reuse

AnalogX Announces World's Lowest Power SERDES IP in 7nm and 6nm and Expansion Plan


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

AnalogX Hot IP

 
See AnalogX IP >>

Related News

 
See AnalogX Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com