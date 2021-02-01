Reports: NXP, Infineon top Samsung's shopping list
February 01, 2021 // By Peter Clarke, eeNews Analog
South Korean electronics giant Samsung may try to acquire one of NXP, Infineon, Texas Instruments or Renesas to bolster its position in the automotive sector, according to local reports. Alternatively or additionally it may try to buy Globalfoundries, one report said.
Mergers of chip companies set a record in 2020 but Samsung was notable by its absence (see Mergers of chip companies set a record in 2020). During a conference call with investors on January 28, Choi Yoon-ho, CFO of Samsung Electronics, said that while a lot of preparations for M&As have been in progress there will also be massive facility investments, according to a Korea Times report.
