Xylon Announces Availability of Its 2.3 MP HDR Automotive Video Camera

Equipped with the HDR ISP video pipeline, and compatible with the latest automotive high-speed serial interfaces, the new video camera from Xylon fills the availability gap, and enables prototyping and small series production of video and computer vision ADAS/AD systems for all types of vehicles

Zagreb, Croatia, February 3, 2021 – Xylon, a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) cores, services and solutions based on programmable FPGA, SoC and ACAP devices, and a manufacturer of flexible automotive HIL data logging solutions, announces immediate availability of its 2.3 MP HDR automotive video camera with support for TI’s FPD-Link III serial interface.

The new logiCAM-FPD3-AR023 video camera features a 2.3 MP AR0231 RCCB video sensor from ON Semiconductor, a small Xilinx Artix FPGA with an integrated Xylon logicBRICKS HDR ISP video pipeline, and TI's FPD-Link III compatible serial interface in a small, only a cubic inch big housing. The camera outputs a quality color image, and can be used for prototyping, as a reference camera for other camera systems in development, and as a sensor in different production systems.

“We have learned through experience that ensuring a reliable source of automotive-grade video cameras for small series ADAS/AD products is challenging“, said Davor Kovacec, founder and CEO of Xylon. “Now we offer fully in-house developed and gap-filling video cameras that fit into the latest automotive designs, and that can be purchased in quantities ranging from a single piece to several thousands, which is perfectly suitable for e.g. special vehicles video and vision applications.“

Along with the FPD-Link III compatible video camera, Xylon also offers an equivalent video camera with the next generation GMSL serializer from Maxim Integrated.

Both cameras nicely complete Xylon’s offering of embedded hardware, reference designs and intellectual property for video and vision developments based on Xilinx’ programmable devices. To name a few, Xylon offers complete development platforms, such as the logiVID-ZU Vision Development Kit, based on Xilinx’ Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC device, or the logiVID-ACAP kit, based on Xilinx’ Versal ACAP device. All listed development platforms come with a standard set of four automotive video cameras, and enable an immediate development of multi-camera applications.

To learn more about the new logiCAM-FPD-Link III video camera, get the complete datasheet from: https://www.logicbricks.com/Products/logiCAM-FPD3-AR0231.aspx.

For more information about Xylon’s embedded hardware development parts and kits, please visit our online catalog: https://www.logicbricks.com/Products/Hardware-Platforms.aspx.

About Xylon

Xylon is an electronics company focused on design of flexible automotive data logging solutions, intellectual property (IP) cores and design services based on programmable FPGA and SoC/MPSoC devices. The company was founded in 1995, and has since then grown into a prominent provider of various solutions in the fields of embedded graphics, video and vision. Xylon is a Premier Member of the Xilinx Alliance Program. More information can be found at www.xylon-lab.com and www.logicbricks.com, Xylon’s official websites.





