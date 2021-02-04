Crypto Quantique Opens IoT Security Platform to Multiple RoTs
By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (February 2, 2021)
Quantum security startup Crypto Quantique (London) has opened up its internet of things (IoT) security management platform, QuarkLink, to work with roots of trust (RoT) from multiple vendors as well as its own quantum-derived intellectual property RoT.
| A Silicon IP Secure Element that fortifies a TEE against software attacks
Software implementation for Hardware Root of Trust Software to Create, Wrap and Manage Keys
PUF-based Hardware Root of Trust
In an interview with EE Times, the company’s CEO Shahram Mossayebi highlighted why the fear of cyberattacks is preventing the full exploitation of the capabilities of IoT, and the market response to its hardware/software solution. He also hinted at partnerships for its QuarkLink software platform (which include Renesas, Silex Insight and EPS Global), and to expect a possible ‘big name’ chip customer in the next few months for its own hardware root of trust IP, QDID.
