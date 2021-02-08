UMC Reports Sales for January 2021
Taipei, Taiwan, February 8, 2021--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2021.
Revenues for January 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
January
|
15,529,559
|
14,091,018
|
+1,438,541
|
+10.21%
|
Jan.-Jan.
|
15,529,559
|
14,091,018
|
+1,438,541
|
+10.21%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
