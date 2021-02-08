UMC Reports Sales for January 2021



Taipei, Taiwan, February 8, 2021--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2021.

Revenues for January 2021

Period 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) January 15,529,559 14,091,018 +1,438,541 +10.21% Jan.-Jan. 15,529,559 14,091,018 +1,438,541 +10.21%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.





