Rianta Releases 800G Optimized Single Channel Ethernet Controller IP Core

800G/400G MAC/PCS/FEC Single Channel ASIC IP ideally suited for Ethernet interfaces in ASIC and SoC Devices

Ottawa, Canada, February 8, 2020 - Rianta Solutions Inc., a leading supplier of advanced ASIC IP Cores for Ethernet, Security and Deep Learning announces the addition of the RSm800™, a 800G Single Channel Ethernet Controller product to its IP portfolio targeting ASIC and SoC devices. Rianta’s Ethernet IP packages serve both multi-channel and single channel applications for Datacenter, Networking and 5G Wireless infrastructure at rates ranging from 1G to 800G.

The following Ethernet ASIC/SoC IP products are available immediately:

Single Channel Ethernet Controllers RSm800™ 400G/800G Single Channel Ethernet MAC/PCS/FEC (NEW) RSm801™ 400/800G Single Channel Ethernet PCS/FEC RSm410™ 100G/200G/400G Single Channel Ethernet MAC/PCS/FEC RSm400™ 200G/400G Single Channel Ethernet MAC/PCS/FEC RSm100™ 10G to 100G Single Channel Ethernet MAC/PCS/FEC Channelized Ethernet Controllers RSm400C™ 10G to 400G Channelized Ethernet MAC/PCS/FEC RSm200C™ 1G to 200G Channelized Ethernet MAC/PCS/FEC

The Ethernet IP cores from Rianta Solutions provide best-in-class, fully-featured MAC/PCS/FEC/PMA blocks for ASIC, ASSP, and SoC designs. Implemented in System Verilog, these Ethernet cores are each available with an extensive UVM verification environment for integration and full chip validation testing as well as a complete software API/SDK for reduced time-to-market.

RSm Product Family High Level Features

Single port and Channelized solutions

Complete MAC/PCS/FEC/PMA solution portfolio for throughput of up to 800G (As described by IEEE802.3 and Ethernet Technology Consortium)

1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400/800GE ports

Integrated FEC support (RS(528,514), RS(544,514), Firecode, Ethernet Technology Consortium Low Latency RS FEC)

Seamless PMD Interface to 10/25/50/100G Serdes

Cut-through architecture

Integrated RMON/MIB counters

Integrated 1588 timestamping support (1-step/2-step, Transparent/Boundary clock applications)

802.3 PAUSE and 802.1Qbb Priority Flow Control (PFC) frame-based flow control support

802.3br Interspersing Express Traffic (IET) Support

Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE) Support

Exhaustive UVM verification environment and test suite

Complementary to Rianta's MACsec and AES - HMAC - SHA Acceleration IP Cores sharing a common framework

Supports 16nm to 5nm geometries

More information on this and other products are available at: Rianta IP Cores

About Rianta Solutions Inc.

Rianta Solutions Inc. offers high quality IP Cores, Verification IP Products and Engineering Design and Verification Services for ASICs, SoC and ASSP designs to the world's largest semiconductor and hardware equipment vendors.

Rianta’s IP Cores and Verification IP are for Ethernet, Security and Deep Learning Acceleration applications. Our IP products and Engineering services are optimized for Datacenter Infrastructure, Communications Infrastructure and Automotive Networking.

For more information, please visit: https://www.riantasolutions.com





