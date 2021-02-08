DVB-S2X Narrowband Demodulator / Decoder IP Core licensed to a leading US TV Semiconductor Company
February 8, 2021 -- T2M-IP, the global independent Semiconductor IP Cores & Technology provider, is pleased to announce the licensing of its partners mass production silicon proven DVB-S2X/S2/S Narrowband Demodulator & Decoder IP Core to a major US Semiconductor company for integration into their 8k TV SoC.
This DVB S2X/S2/S Demodulator / Decoder IP Core is compliant and certified to Annex M standards. The IP Core is extracted from a high-volume mass production STB SoC and is targeted for Smart TV, STB, VSAT, Drones and Satellite Broadband applications. The IP core is delivered as modifiable source code for integration into an SoC or FPGA.
The IP core contains a Narrowband Demodulator supporting up to 65 Msymb/s, FEC (LDPC+BCH Decoder), one FSK, and one DiSEqC. It supports QPSK, 8PSK, 16APSK, 32APSK, 64APSK, (128APSK & 256APSK capable), CCM, VCM and ACM, very fast cold or warm start etc. The Decoder section consists of a DVB-S2/S Forward Error Correction (FEC) path. The DVB-S2 FEC is based on a LDPC+BCH Decoder and a packet delineator block needed to extract the physical packets (MPEG or GSE) from the FEC frame. The DVB-S FEC is based on a Viterbi and Reed-Solomon Decoders. A Super FEC mode is also implemented where a second Viterbi block is added to improve the performances.
T2M-IP has a comprehensive portfolio of Mass Production Silicon Proven Semiconductor & FPGA IP-Cores for Aerospace & Defence, Satellite Communication, defence & Broadcast markets which includes a complete range of Demodulator, Decoder & Modulator IP Cores: DVB-S2X/S2/S WB, DVB-T2/T, DVB-C,ATSC-3/1, ISDB-T, DTMB, Analog-TV, Silicon Tuners & High-Speed ADC/DAC converters
About: T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP Cores, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of Aerospace & defence, Satellite Communication, Broadcast, Audio, Wireless, IoT and Consumer SoCs. For more information, please visit: https://t-2-m.com/
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.2 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC 22nm
- Bluetooth Dual Mode (Classic & BLE ) v5.0 Protocol Software Stack and Profiles I ...
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- GNSS (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, SBAS) Ultra-low power RF Transceiver ...
- USB 3.0 PCIe 2.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon proven in TSMC 28HPC+
Related News
- HDMI 2.1 Rx PHY (TSMC 12FFC) & Controller Semiconductor IP licensed to a Tier1 Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into a TV SOC by T2MIP
- Ultra-low power GNSS Multi-Constellation Digital IP Core licensed to a European Semiconductor company for battery powered IOT & Wearable applications
- Multi-Constellation GNSS IP licensed to a US Semi-Conductor company for integration into a ultra-low power cellular IOT chip by T2M
- DiBcom to Launch DVB-T and ISDB-T Tuner-Demodulator SoCs for Cost-Effective TV Receivers
- SIDSA launches the World's first demodulator plus application processor Silicon for Portable and Mobile TV
Breaking News
- Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor to Join Forces to Advance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions
- Global Unichip Corporation and Flex Logix Achieve First-Time Working Silicon on Joint ASIC Development Using EFLX Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - Jan 2021
- UMC Reports Sales for January 2021
- Rianta Releases 800G Optimized Single Channel Ethernet Controller IP Core
Most Popular
- RISC-V Processor Designs Emerge
- Reports: NXP, Infineon top Samsung's shopping list
- Socionext Adopts TSMC's 5-nanometer Technology for Custom SoCs Targeting Next-Generation Automotive Applications
- This is How Intel Gets Out of Manufacturing
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 6.5% to $439 billion in 2020
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page