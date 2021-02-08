DVB-S2X Narrowband Demodulator / Decoder IP Core licensed to a leading US TV Semiconductor Company

February 8, 2021 -- T2M-IP, the global independent Semiconductor IP Cores & Technology provider, is pleased to announce the licensing of its partners mass production silicon proven DVB-S2X/S2/S Narrowband Demodulator & Decoder IP Core to a major US Semiconductor company for integration into their 8k TV SoC.

This DVB S2X/S2/S Demodulator / Decoder IP Core is compliant and certified to Annex M standards. The IP Core is extracted from a high-volume mass production STB SoC and is targeted for Smart TV, STB, VSAT, Drones and Satellite Broadband applications. The IP core is delivered as modifiable source code for integration into an SoC or FPGA.

The IP core contains a Narrowband Demodulator supporting up to 65 Msymb/s, FEC (LDPC+BCH Decoder), one FSK, and one DiSEqC. It supports QPSK, 8PSK, 16APSK, 32APSK, 64APSK, (128APSK & 256APSK capable), CCM, VCM and ACM, very fast cold or warm start etc. The Decoder section consists of a DVB-S2/S Forward Error Correction (FEC) path. The DVB-S2 FEC is based on a LDPC+BCH Decoder and a packet delineator block needed to extract the physical packets (MPEG or GSE) from the FEC frame. The DVB-S FEC is based on a Viterbi and Reed-Solomon Decoders. A Super FEC mode is also implemented where a second Viterbi block is added to improve the performances.

T2M-IP has a comprehensive portfolio of Mass Production Silicon Proven Semiconductor & FPGA IP-Cores for Aerospace & Defence, Satellite Communication, defence & Broadcast markets which includes a complete range of Demodulator, Decoder & Modulator IP Cores: DVB-S2X/S2/S WB, DVB-T2/T, DVB-C,ATSC-3/1, ISDB-T, DTMB, Analog-TV, Silicon Tuners & High-Speed ADC/DAC converters

About: T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP Cores, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of Aerospace & defence, Satellite Communication, Broadcast, Audio, Wireless, IoT and Consumer SoCs. For more information, please visit: https://t-2-m.com/





