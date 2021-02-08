Renesas to adopt Crypto Quantique's QuarkLink security platform as part of its microcontroller ecosystem for the IoT
LONDON, February 8th, 2021 – Crypto Quantique, a specialist in quantum-driven cybersecurity for the internet of things (IoT), is collaborating with Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, to add its universal IoT security platform, QuarkLink, to the Renesas secure microcontroller ecosystem. QuarkLink supports devices that use Renesas’ Secure Cryptographic Engine (SCE) and Trusted Secure IP (TSIP) blocks across the RA, RX and RZ microcontroller families.
Using Crypto Quantique’s proven cryptographic APIs, the QuarkLink platform will enable Renesas customers to rapidly and securely connect the roots-of-trust embedded in their microcontrollers to servers. Thousands of devices can be automatically onboarded within seconds, overcoming the scalability challenges presented by alternative solutions, without compromising security.
QuarkLink handles all aspects of the process. It provisions secure firmware and cryptographic keys, then automates secure onboarding to any platform or multiple platforms simultaneously. AWS, Microsoft and Mosquito are among the cloud services currently supported, with more to follow following. QuarkLink then manages security monitoring, including firmware encryption, signing and secure updates over-the-air, and certificate and key renewal and revocation.
Mohammed Umar Dogar, Renesas’ Senior Director of Global Business Development, explains the rationale behind the collaboration, “Crypto Quantique's software, combined with Renesas’s secure microcontrollers, provides a robust, end-to-end security solution for a wide range of IoT applications, and their hardware IP has the ability to enable much higher levels of security for next-generation devices.”
Commenting on the agreement, Crypto Quantique’s CEO, Shahram Mossayebi, added, “The semiconductor industry has been struggling with the trade-off between security and scalability in IoT deployments for the last few years. Renesas has been at the forefront of tackling this challenge with its secure microcontrollers and it’s a privilege to further advance their efforts with our technology.”
QuarkLink enables fast and secure cloud connectivity for Renesas RA, RX and RZ microcontrollers
About Crypto Quantique
Crypto Quantique has created the world’s most secure end-to-end IoT security platform. At its heart is the world’s first quantum-driven semiconductor hardware IP, called QDID, that generates multiple, unique, unforgeable cryptographic keys for devices manufactured using standard CMOS processes. The keys do not need to be stored and can be used independently by multiple applications on demand. When combined with cryptographic APIs from the company’s universal IoT security platform, QuarkLink, the solution creates a secure bridge between silicon, device, software, and solutions provider.
The company, which is based in London, UK, was co-founded by Dr Shahram Mossayebi (CEO), an expert in cryptosystems, and Dr Patrick Camilleri (CTO), a semiconductor designer with significant experience in complex parallel computer systems.
For more information visit: www.cryptoquantique.com.
