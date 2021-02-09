Palma Ceia SemiDesign Expands Asia Team, Names Bo Liu Senior Director of Engineering in China
Experience includes work at Alcatel, AMD and Huawei
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 — Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless connectivity solutions, today announced Bo Liu has joined the company as senior director of Engineering in China. Liu reports to Executive Vice President, Program Management Kevin Steptoe.
“Bo will be responsible for all engineering activities in China and be directly involved in driving the success of our customer and partner engagements there,” Steptoe said. “His strong technical background, and international experience in telecom GPU, CPU and SoC design, will be of great benefit to the company.”
Before joining Palma Ceia, Liu served as senior director for wireless IC Design at Shanghai Artosyn Microelectronics. Previous experience includes engineering roles with Advanced Micro Devices, Huawei, Freescale and Alcatel. He was also principal engineer at worldwide ASIC design consultancy and semiconductor solution provider Sondrel, where his assignments included projects for Intel and Cisco.
Liu holds BS and MS degrees in Electronic Engineering from Xidian University in Xi’an, China.
“The developments Palma Ceia has made in Wi-Fi technology make this an exciting time to join the company,” Liu said about joining Palma Ceia. “Our Wi-Fi HaLow and Wi-Fi 6 offerings will enable some of the latest applications in IoT, smart factory and other domains.”
About Palma Ceia SemiDesign
Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a fabless semiconductor company and leading provider of communication semiconductors and IP for next-generation Wi-Fi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging Wi-Fi and LTE standards, particularly for IoT (Internet of Things), PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia SemiDesign solutions are differentiated by low power, high performance and ease of integration. Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, the company has design and sales support centers in Cambridge (United Kingdom), mainland China, Hong Kong, and McKinney, Texas (United States). PCS is soon expanding to provide direct support for Israel, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at pcsemi.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Palma Ceia SemiDesign Hot IP
Related News
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Names Robert Young Chief Technology Officer
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Establishes China Subsidiary for Development and Support
- Siemens Digital Industries Software appoints new Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Asia Pacific region
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces PCS1100 Wi-Fi 6E 4x4:4 Transceiver
- Ginger Lee Named Chief Financial Officer for Palma Ceia SemiDesign
Breaking News
- TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
- TSMC January 2021 Revenue Report
- Gartner Says Apple and Samsung Extended Their Lead as Top Semiconductor Customers in 2020
- Fraunhofer IPMS presents TSN IP core designs with low latency for automotive on-board networks
- Device Authority, EPS Global and Intrinsic ID Announce Strategic Partnership
Most Popular
- Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor to Join Forces to Advance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions
- RISC-V Processor Designs Emerge
- Can Open Source Hardware Emulate Linux?
- Synopsys Selected for Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes Program
- Global Unichip Corporation and Flex Logix Achieve First-Time Working Silicon on Joint ASIC Development Using EFLX Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page