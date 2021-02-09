Device Authority, EPS Global and Intrinsic ID Announce Strategic Partnership

London, UK, Dublin, Ireland and Sunnyvale, California, US – February 8, 2021 – Device Authority, a global leader in identity and access management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT), along with EPS Global, a worldwide provider of IC Programming and Secure Provisioning Services, and Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on physical unclonable function or PUF technology, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, customers can access end-to-end security lifecycle management and secure provisioning of PUF-enabled devices.

EPS provides secure provisioning services from its global network of secure programming centers, and through their ecosystem partners delivers a complete end-to-end security solution for their customers’ connected devices. Through this new partnership, customers can protect their IoT devices, applications and data in the field through Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform.

To solve security problems in IoT systems, such as authentication, product lifecycle management, reverse engineering and cloning, each device needs an unclonable identity. This consists of a secret key, a public key and a certificate. The biggest challenge is how to insert these credentials into the device and the IoT application in an automated approach with security lifecycle management in mind. Intrinsic ID’s technology creates the secret key of the unclonable identity from within, derived using the intrinsic randomness in uninitialized SRAM. This secret key is not stored but is dynamically regenerated from the SRAM PUF.

Device Authority’s partnership with EPS Global and Intrinsic ID enables customers to securely provision devices at any point in the supply chain and manage the security lifecycle of these devices into the Enterprise. Customers will be able to seamlessly access a global network of secure programming centers to service their secure provisioning requirements, from prototypes to high volume.

“This partnership makes absolute sense for our joint customers. Device Authority with EPS Global and Intrinsic ID secures the IoT lifecycle for customers. Collaboration as early as possible in the IoT device lifecycle yields stronger security and further supports the Secure by Design approach. EPS Global and Intrinsic ID are closely aligned with our technology and customer-focused vision, which can be seen in our Enterprise IoT Security Blueprint. We look forward to providing a joint solution to new and existing customers who are prioritizing IoT security,” said Darron Antill, CEO of Device Authority.

“We are delighted to join up with Device Authority and Intrinsic ID as our mission to make it easy to secure any smart device and make the connected world safer aligns closely with both companies,” commented Colin Lynch, CEO of EPS Global. “At EPS we have given thought to the process of how our customers develop and deploy secure designs in the most seamless and cost-effective manner, and this strategic partnership is a natural progression in our evolution into an end-to-end security partner for our customers. Intrinsic ID’s PUF technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip”.

“Our SRAM PUF-based security solutions are a backbone for applications such as secure key generation and storage, device authentication, flexible key provisioning and chip asset management,” said Kamal Khan, IoT Security Global Director at Intrinsic ID. “This partnership with Device Authority and EPS Global provides our global customers with a secure provisioning solution for these applications. EPS’s secure way to provision devices at the chip level in a secure production environment provides full protection to the devices throughout the supply chain, establishing a Root of Trust at device creation.”

About EPS Global

EPS Global has been working with PCB assemblers globally since 1999. EPS owns and operates 18 programming centers around the world, providing programming-as-a-service to Tier 1 Automotive electronic suppliers, Top 20 OEMs and Top 50 Contract Manufacturers, offering high-quality, reliable, versatile and extremely prompt IC programming and tape & reel services. EPS Global has achieved ISO 9001, 14001, 27001, TS16949 and VDA 6.3 certifications in its state-of-the-art programming centers. For more information visit: www.epsprogramming.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID (Sunnyvale, CA, USA) is the world’s leading digital authentication company, providing unclonable identities for all Internet of Things devices in the world. Its security solutions, based on Intrinsic ID’s patented SRAM PUF technology, can be implemented in hardware and software, and are used to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military systems. Intrinsic ID’s award recognition includes the Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award and the EU Innovation Radar Prize. Intrinsic ID security has been proven in millions of devices certified by Common Criteria, EMVCo, Visa and multiple governments. Visit Intrinsic ID online at www.Intrinsic-ID.com.

About Device Authority

Device Authority is a global leader in identity and access management (IAM) for the Internet of Things (IoT) and focuses on medical/healthcare, industrial, automotive and smart connected devices. Our KeyScaler platform provides trust for IoT devices and the IoT ecosystem to address the challenges of securing the Internet of Things. KeyScaler uses breakthrough technology, including Dynamic Device Key Generation (DDKG) and PKI Signature+ that delivers simplicity and trust to IoT devices. This solution delivers automated device provisioning, authentication, credential management, policy-based end-to-end data security/encryption and secure updates.

With offices in San Ramon, California, and Reading, UK, Device Authority partners with the leading IoT ecosystem providers, including AWS, DigiCert, Entrust, Gemalto, HID Global, Microsoft, PTC, Thales, Venafi, Wipro and more. Keep updated by visiting www.deviceauthority.com.





