High performance, energy efficient 4-issue, 32-mac vector DSP core targeted for 4G/5G wireless terminal and Infrastructure applications with scalable vector processing based on the fourth generation ZSP architecture
Tiempo Secure announces the availability of its Secure Element IP core on GF 22 FDX and TSMC 16 FFC
February 10, 2020 -- Tiempo Secure announces the availability of TESIC - its Secure Element IP core – for customer designs on GF 22 FDX and TSMC 16 FFC.
TESIC is a CC EAL5+ PP0084 certification-ready secure element IP that is delivered as hard macro for plug-and-play System-on Chip (SoC) integration. Datasheet can be downloaded from TESIC product page.
