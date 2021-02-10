Tiempo Secure announces the availability of its Secure Element IP core on GF 22 FDX and TSMC 16 FFC

February 10, 2020 -- Tiempo Secure announces the availability of TESIC - its Secure Element IP core – for customer designs on GF 22 FDX and TSMC 16 FFC.

TESIC is a CC EAL5+ PP0084 certification-ready secure element IP that is delivered as hard macro for plug-and-play System-on Chip (SoC) integration. Datasheet can be downloaded from TESIC product page.





