Arteris IP Adds Two Veteran Executives to its Board of Directors

Network-on-Chip (NoC) semiconductor IP leader adds Raman Chitkara and Isabelle Geday to its Board of Directors.

CAMPBELL, CALIF. -- FEBRUARY 10, 2021 -- Arteris IP, the world’s leading supplier of innovative, silicon-proven network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property, today announced that Raman Chitkara and Isabelle Geday have joined its Board of Directors.

Raman Chitkara was formerly a Partner and Global Technology and Semiconductor Industry Leader at PwC, working with leading semiconductor, software and other technology clients worldwide. Following his retirement from PwC, he serves on the Board of Directors of Xilinx as Audit Committee Chairman and as a Board Member and Audit Committee Chairman of SiTime. Raman is a frequent speaker on technology, semiconductor and financial reporting topics.

Isabelle Geday is a founder and former CEO of Magillem Design Services and an experienced semiconductor industry executive. Isabelle built Magillem Design Services into a leading semiconductor IP packaging and deployment software provider by rapidly expanding the company’s product portfolio to meet the chip design needs of major semiconductor companies worldwide. Isabelle and her team now comprise the IP deployment division of Arteris IP following the Q4 2020 acquisition of Magillem assets by Arteris IP. (See, “Arteris® IP Completes Acquisition of Magillem Design Services Assets, Creating World's Premier System-on-Chip Integration Company”)

“I am excited to join the Arteris IP board of directors to work with the management team and board to oversee the Company’s financial reporting as the appointed head of the Audit Committee,” said Raman Chitkara, Board Member of Arteris IP. “The company has built a strong reputation for high-quality, innovative products, and I am thrilled to be part of positioning Arteris IP for the next level of success.”

“The combination of Arteris IP’s NoC interconnect semiconductor intellectual property and IP deployment software technology will provide the next level of innovation for system-on-chip design teams,” said Isabelle Geday, Board Member of Arteris IP and Vice President & General Manager, Arteris IP Deployment Division. “I am delighted to join such a cohesive board of directors that is committed to guiding the company through the next phases of growth.”

“I am excited to be working with board members of Raman’s and Isabelle’s caliber and talent,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “With Raman’s knowledge of accounting best practices and Isabelle’s strong European and software management experience, we have a skilled and knowledgeable team of board members who will help navigate the evolution of Arteris IP.”

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit http://www.arteris.com.





