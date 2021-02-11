Israeli AI Chip Startup Raises Seed Funding
Israeli AI chip startup NeuReality has raised seed funding of $8 million to work on its data center AI inference chip and system solution. The company plans to offer an AI platform which enables data centers to easily scale their compute to meet growing AI workloads, while cutting costs, energy bills and footprint.
Details are scarce on what exactly the company is working on, but a company spokesperson told EE Times that NeuReality is “re-architecting the system solution, hence innovating on all three layers: the chip level, system hardware level and software level.” Targeting hyperscalers, solution providers and OEMs means the company must provide solutions at different levels, including the chip level.
