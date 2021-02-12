Comcores sells wireless assets to Analog Devices

Comcores strengthen its focus on Ethernet Systems and Chip-to-chip technologies

February 12, 2021 -- Comcores, a leading supplier of digital IP-cores and sub-systems for communication technology and interface solutions for ASICs and FPGAs, announces the sale of its wireless assets to Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) a US-based company.

Operators are looking for more cost-effective and agile networks, and access to broader ecosystems and innovation motivates their move to virtualized platforms. This has triggered a strong momentum behind open, disaggregated RAN architectures in which the O-RAN standard is a key enabler to provide seamless connectivity of equipment. Comcores was offering the leading IP solution for enabling this type of open connectivity.

Analog Devices, Inc. plans to continue to evolve the wireless technology and participate in the O-RAN forum. The core team based in Denmark and headed by Comcores’s founder and former CEO, Thomas Noergaard, and the team in Krakow, Poland will be joining ADI in this transaction. Comcores’ other Polish office in Katowice will stay in Comcores as part of its chip-to-chip interface team.

Comcores’ other lines of intellectual property and digital systems business, Chip-to-Chip and Ethernet Systems IP, will continue under the new Comcores CEO, John Illerup Mortensen.

Comcores is extending its strong focus on new technologies and research to become a technology leader in select areas within wireless infrastructure, Ethernet communication technology and chip-to-chip interface technology.

Comcores is ramping up efforts in remaining technology areas and is having a strong focus to further develop its remaining business lines to enable world leading product solutions.

“The asset sales of Comcores’ wireless business to Analog Devices is an important step for Comcores in refocusing its business to have stronger impact in areas like Ethernet communication technology, timing and Chip Interfaces enabling next generation of ASICs,” said Thomas Gerner Nørgaard, founder and former CEO of Comcores.





