videantis passes milestone of enabling 10 million production vehicles

Hannover, Germany, February 15, 2021 – videantis, a leading supplier of processor IP for the automotive and other embedded markets, announces that cumulative shipments of production vehicles equipped with videantis processors have surpassed the 10 million unit mark.

For the last couple of years, growth in the automotive electronics industry has been fueled by the implementation of sophisticated active and passive safety systems. Specifically, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), leading towards higher levels of automated driving, are relying on more sensors, more data and hence require more compute power.

videantis’ scalable multi-core processing platforms like the v-MP4000HDX and its AI-enhanced successor v-MP6000UDX offer an unprecedented combination of abundant application performance, very small silicon area, and extreme power efficiency to meet the ever-growing demands of those automotive systems at significantly reduced cost. videantis processor IP has been integrated in multiple automotive chip families by different suppliers and is used in production by various Tier 1s and OEMs worldwide. Available chips also have been designed-in into various global automotive platforms because of their compliance with standards like AEC-Q100 or ISO26262. Customers using these chips additionally rely on videantis tools and software for serial production.

“While this milestone is a clear proof of the reliability of our processor IP, tools, and software solutions in a market with highest quality and safety demands, it also motivates us to work even harder towards reaching the next milestone of 100 million videantis-enabled cars in the near future,” said Dr. Hans-Joachim Stolberg, CEO of videantis. “With the rapidly growing production volumes and increasing number of Tier 1s and OEMs employing videantis processors, we are pleased to see that the automotive industry starts to standardize on the videantis processor platform for highest-efficiency solutions. This enables Tier 1s and OEMs to realize even more cost savings for their next-generation systems through significant software reuse by benefiting from the full backward compatibility of our new processor generations.”

videantis is looking forward to further upcoming growth with more chip tape-outs including the latest generation of its unified processing IP platform and further SOPs with currently available videantis-based chips later this year.

About videantis

Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, videantis GmbH is a leading supplier of deep learning and computer vision solutions based on its unified processing platform. With its processor IP, hardware/software-based solutions for deep learning, computer vision, image processing and video coding, as well as its development tools, videantis globally supports semiconductor manufacturers, automotive OEMs and tier 1 suppliers together with customers in other high-volume embedded markets. videantis has been recognized with the Red Herring Award and multiple Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany.

For more information, please visit www.videantis.com.





