5GNR L1/L2/L3 Phy+SW Stack IP available for SoC & FPGA Ue & gNodeB development
Feruary 15, 2021 -- T2M-IP, the global independent Semiconductor IP Cores, SW & Technology provider announces the availability of its partners 5GNR R15 compliant L1/2/3 Phy & SW Stack to enable customers to develop 5GNR network products and services. Supported implementations include:
- Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB).
- Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications (URLLC)
- Massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC)
A complete reference design is available for 5GNR RU and gNodeB on an FPGA/SDR platform. The 5GNR gNodeB reference design supports Bandwidths up to 100MHz for the FR1 with both TDD and FDD 4T4R configuration supported in the 5G spectrum. The solution employs combination of FPGA and high-end embedded processor for realizing the gNodeB that operates in both SA and NSA mode. The solution is completely modular with the clear interface between various RAN functional modular splits. The 5G solution is optimized to handle very high data rates with support for eMBB and is being extended to support a very large number of users’ with mMTC.
The RU reference design supports FR1 with 4T4R configuration. The RU is compliant to ORAN 7.2x interface with support for Category A. The RU supports 4G and 5G technology thus providing the option for operators to upgrade the radios in the network in a phased manner. The reference design includes high power PA, LNA for popular FR1 bands. Interworking with test and measurement equipment and multiple DU vendors are in progress. The RU solution has a roadmap for supporting Massive MIMO configuration with a 64T64R antenna configuration.
The 5G UE reference design includes platform independent Phy & SW stacks for L1, and L2/L3. The design can be adapted to run on SoCs with integrated DSP (Ceva/Tensilica) and embedded processor cores (ARM/RISC-V). Software stacks can be demonstrated running in isolation on an Intel x86 based Host computer. The UE has a support for USM, soft SIM and Sim free operation and OS and HW abstraction for easy portability as per the customer’s requirement.
There is a roadmap to support Release 16 and FR2 mode for all the 5G NR solutions.
Other IPs associated with this technology includes SDR RF, LTE/4G UE/e-nodeB and NB-IoT IPs.
SDR RF IP: The four Generations of SDR RF IP family are ultra-low-power radio solutions optimized from IoT and M2M to 5G applications. They integrate all the necessary RF/analog/mixed-signal functions to support radio functions for most standards operating from 100MHz -2.6GHz and beyond as per customer’s requirements.
4G/ LTE UE/e-nodeB: 3GPP compliant LTE/4G Release 10 with complete system solution on the UE and e-nodeB, readily available for deployment, offers lower cost of ownership and accelerated time to market. Using this Reference Design, OEMs can build LTE UEs for different form factors like a Handset, Manpack or Outdoor type. The used gets extreme flexibility for Tactical and Private networks where both centralized and distributed mode of deployment is supported on same HW
NB-IoT IPs: 3GPP compliant NB-IoT Release 14 with complete Protocol Stack SW, Digital and PHY, both on the UE and the e-nodeB side is available for commercial deployment to the customers. The NB-IoT IPs are highly configurable and are designed to support Low memory and low power footprints enabling customers to integrate with their custom target platform.
About T2M: T2M is a global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of Cellular, IoT, wireless, consumer and automotive SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
