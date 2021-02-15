Silex Insight partners with Crypto Quantique to deliver end-to-end IoT security

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, BELGIUM, and LONDON, UK -- February 15, 2021 – Silex Insight, a leading developer of embedded security IP cores, is partnering with Crypto Quantique, a specialist in quantum-driven cybersecurity for the internet of things (IoT), to create an end-to-end IoT security solution.



eSecure, Silex Insight’s Root-of-Trust IP module for systems-on-chip (SoCs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), will be offered alongside Crypto Quantique’s universal IoT security platform, QuarkLink.



eSecure is a scalable and flexible security hardware IP that is compliant with most common industry standards, including NIST. Its features include secure boot, system integrity by ensuring execution of authenticated software, device authentication, cryptographic acceleration, and generation and storage of secure keys and secret information.



QuarkLink complements eSecure with provisioning secure firmware and cryptographic keys, automated secure onboarding to any platform or multiple platforms simultaneously, and comprehensive security monitoring comprising firmware encryption, signing and secure updates over-the-air, and certificate and key renewal and revocation. QuarkLink supports AWS, Microsoft and Mosquito cloud services, with more to follow.



The combination of eSecure and QuarkLink will enable rapid, automated, and secure onboarding of IoT end-point devices to cloud-based or in-house servers without involving other parties. With no requirement for security expertise, users will be able to use QuarkLink’s cryptographic APIs to safely connect thousands of devices to services with just a few keystrokes, in the knowledge that their devices and data are protected against attacks.



Silex Insight’s VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Pieter Willems, said, “This partnership means we can make life easier for our customers while ensuring that their IoT deployments are both secure and scalable. It will help them reduce their time-to-market and cut development costs without ever compromising system security.”



Wayne Godwin, VP of Business Development at Crypto Quantique, added, “Since we recently made QuarkLink available as a standalone product, we have seen a growing demand for it from companies that have established Root-of-Trust technologies already in place. QuarkLink complements eSecure modules perfectly, reducing system complexity while maintaining a secure environment from chip to cloud.”







About Crypto Quantique



Crypto Quantique has created the world’s most secure end-to-end IoT security platform. At its heart is the world’s first quantum-driven semiconductor hardware IP, called QDID, that generates multiple, unique, unforgeable cryptographic keys for devices manufactured using standard CMOS processes. The keys do not need to be stored and can be used independently by multiple applications on demand. When combined with cryptographic APIs from the company’s universal IoT security platform, QuarkLink, the solution creates a secure bridge between silicon, device, software, and solutions provider.



The company, which is based in London, UK, was co-founded by Dr Shahram Mossayebi (CEO), an expert in cryptosystems, and Dr Patrick Camilleri (CTO), a semiconductor designer with significant experience in complex parallel computer systems.



For more information visit: www.cryptoquantique.com.

About Silex Insight



Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems and custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. For custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec, Silex Insight provides high-end image and video compression solutions for distributing low latency, 4K HDR video over IP. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium.



For more information, visit www.silexinsight.com.





