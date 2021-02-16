Flex Logix EFLX eFPGA in design for GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX



Enables customers to design power-sensitive applications to take advantage of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) reconfigurability for IoT, MCUs and mixed signal devices



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – February 16, 2021 – Flex Logix ® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, architecture and software, announced today that its EFLX ® eFPGA, both Logic and DSP tiles, are in design for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX process technology.

“We have seen substantial interest in 22FDX due to its special capabilities for fast, low-power integrated circuits especially for aerospace and communications,” said Geoff Tate, CEO and cofounder of Flex Logix. “The EFLX 4K Logic and DSP cores are now in design on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX and will provide flexibility and acceleration for these customers’ integrated circuits while boosting performance and cutting cost compared to using a standard external FPGA. Customers are already in the design and development phase of SoCs that will use the EFLX 4K for 22FDX.”

Using EFLX, customers can implement eFPGA from a few thousand LUTs to hundreds of thousands of LUTs with performance and density per square millimeter similar to leading FPGA companies in the same process generation. EFLX eFPGA is modular so arrays can be spread throughout the chip; can have all-logic or be heavy-DSP; and can integrate RAM in an array of many types.

“We’ve seen substantial customer activity using EFLX eFPGA on GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 12nm process and are happy to extend our availability of EFLX eFPGA to 22FDX process,” added Tate. “Embedded FPGA is in demand by customers to enable their chips to adapt to new algorithms and protocols; and to be able to reconfigure their chips in the field to handle changing demands in a way that hard-wire designs cannot.”

A target product brief for EFLX eFPGA on 22FDX is available now at www.flex-logix.com/efpga.

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix provides industry-leading solutions for making flexible chips and accelerating neural network inferencing. Its InferX X1 is the industry’s fastest and most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications, surpassing competitor’s performance at 1/7th size and 10x lower price. Flex Logix’s eFPGA platform enables chips to be flexible to handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to processors. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com





