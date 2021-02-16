Objections grow to Nvidia-ARM deal
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (February 16, 2021)
As the Federal Trade Commission in the US starts its investigation, Google, Microsoft and Qualcomm have all said the deal will hamper their access to a vital technology and at least one of the three has called for the deal to be blocked, according to reports.
Graphics and AI chip and board vendor Nvidia agreed a $40 billion deal to buy ARM from SoftBank Group back in September 2020 saying the deal could take up to 18 months to clear anti-trust hurdles. The deal is also becoming part of the US and European assessments of critical chip technologies.
